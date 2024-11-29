Video | Rampage Jackson shares footage of the “real reason” Jake Paul has never called him out

UFC legend Rampage Jackson has shared a video of why he believes Jake Paul has never called him out for a fight.

For the longest time now, Jake Paul has been engaged in a long-running feud with the mixed martial arts community. In terms of his exploits in the boxing ring, this has seen him take on and defeat the likes of Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Mike Perry and even Nate Diaz. At this point, it’s safe to say that a lot of UFC fans are pretty sick of seeing him knock out some of their favorites.

Alas, that hasn’t stopped others from pursuing a fight against ‘The Problem Child’. Rampage is a well-known figure in the sport and while he may not exactly be in his prime, they always say that power is the last thing to go. For Paul, it may not be the leading option for his next bout, but it’s certainly one to consider.

In an attempt to lure Jake into the ring, Jackson released the following video of him training recently.