Video | Rampage Jackson shares footage of the “real reason” Jake Paul has never called him out

By Harry Kettle - November 29, 2024

UFC legend Rampage Jackson has shared a video of why he believes Jake Paul has never called him out for a fight.

Quinton Jackson

For the longest time now, Jake Paul has been engaged in a long-running feud with the mixed martial arts community. In terms of his exploits in the boxing ring, this has seen him take on and defeat the likes of Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Mike Perry and even Nate Diaz. At this point, it’s safe to say that a lot of UFC fans are pretty sick of seeing him knock out some of their favorites.

RELATED: Rampage Jackson challenges Jake Paul to open weight MMA fight after controversial Mike Tyson bout: “Your last straw”

Alas, that hasn’t stopped others from pursuing a fight against ‘The Problem Child’. Rampage is a well-known figure in the sport and while he may not exactly be in his prime, they always say that power is the last thing to go. For Paul, it may not be the leading option for his next bout, but it’s certainly one to consider.

In an attempt to lure Jake into the ring, Jackson released the following video of him training recently.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Quinton Jackson (@rampagejackson)

Rampage tries to go after Paul

“The real reason why Jake Paul has never called me out [wink emoji]”.

Again, there are likely a lot of other names that Jake Paul is considering for his next fight – but if you don’t ask, you don’t get. At this point, it’s pretty hard to predict what’s going to happen next in this saga.

Do you believe there is a chance we will get to see Rampage Jackson meet Jake Paul in a boxing ring? If so, how will that play out? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Jake Paul Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

