Darren Till explains why he’d like to fight Manchester United legends Cristiano Ronaldo or Gary Neville: “I’d like to see his speed and power”

Former UFC star Darren Till has called out Manchester United legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Gary Neville for a future fight.

Ever since leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship, it’s been clear to see that Darren Till is looking for a big payday. Now, it seems as if he’s getting closer to it. In his next outing, the former welterweight title challenger is set to battle it out with Tommy Fury in a boxing ring.

RELATED: Darren Till claims he’ll kick Tommy Fury in the “face” if he’s losing in their boxing match

In the eyes of many, he will serve as the latest victim in mixed martial arts to lose in their venture over to the sport. At the same time, though, he still has plenty of fans. It’ll be an interesting contest, and Till will be eager to prove that he’s still skillful enough to do some interesting things in the combat game.

At the same time, in a recent interview with Norske Bettingsider, he listed some pretty wild names when contemplating what he could do after Fury.