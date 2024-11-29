Darren Till explains why he’d like to fight Manchester United legends Cristiano Ronaldo or Gary Neville: “I’d like to see his speed and power”
Former UFC star Darren Till has called out Manchester United legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Gary Neville for a future fight.
Ever since leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship, it’s been clear to see that Darren Till is looking for a big payday. Now, it seems as if he’s getting closer to it. In his next outing, the former welterweight title challenger is set to battle it out with Tommy Fury in a boxing ring.
In the eyes of many, he will serve as the latest victim in mixed martial arts to lose in their venture over to the sport. At the same time, though, he still has plenty of fans. It’ll be an interesting contest, and Till will be eager to prove that he’s still skillful enough to do some interesting things in the combat game.
At the same time, in a recent interview with Norske Bettingsider, he listed some pretty wild names when contemplating what he could do after Fury.
Till calls out footballers
“Gary Neville because me and him have had Twitter beef. He doesn’t like me. Got a little bit of beef with Gary. I don’t hate the guy, but yeah, it’d probably be Gary Neville or Cristiano Ronaldo, because he seems like a big, tough fellow, Cristiano.
“I’d like to see his speed and power. Seems like a very explosive man. He’s obviously ripped to the gills, isn’t he? You know, he doesn’t drink Coca-Cola or anything like that. I need to take a leaf out of his book.”
Quotes via Norske Bettingsider
It hardly seems likely that Cristiano Ronaldo or Gary Neville would be interested. Still, we’ve seen stranger things happen inside the ring.
Will Darren Till ever return to the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
