Darren Till explains why he’d like to fight Manchester United legends Cristiano Ronaldo or Gary Neville: “I’d like to see his speed and power”

By Harry Kettle - November 29, 2024

Former UFC star Darren Till has called out Manchester United legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Gary Neville for a future fight.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ever since leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship, it’s been clear to see that Darren Till is looking for a big payday. Now, it seems as if he’s getting closer to it. In his next outing, the former welterweight title challenger is set to battle it out with Tommy Fury in a boxing ring.

RELATED: Darren Till claims he’ll kick Tommy Fury in the “face” if he’s losing in their boxing match

In the eyes of many, he will serve as the latest victim in mixed martial arts to lose in their venture over to the sport. At the same time, though, he still has plenty of fans. It’ll be an interesting contest, and Till will be eager to prove that he’s still skillful enough to do some interesting things in the combat game.

At the same time, in a recent interview with Norske Bettingsider, he listed some pretty wild names when contemplating what he could do after Fury.

Till calls out footballers

“Gary Neville because me and him have had Twitter beef. He doesn’t like me. Got a little bit of beef with Gary. I don’t hate the guy, but yeah, it’d probably be Gary Neville or Cristiano Ronaldo, because he seems like a big, tough fellow, Cristiano.

“I’d like to see his speed and power. Seems like a very explosive man. He’s obviously ripped to the gills, isn’t he? You know, he doesn’t drink Coca-Cola or anything like that. I need to take a leaf out of his book.”

Quotes via Norske Bettingsider

It hardly seems likely that Cristiano Ronaldo or Gary Neville would be interested. Still, we’ve seen stranger things happen inside the ring.

Will Darren Till ever return to the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Darren Till UFC

Related

UFC CEO Dana White

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones shares his thoughts on Dana White’s “very dangerous” Power Slap: “It’s entertaining people”

Harry Kettle - November 28, 2024
Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya looks back on traffic altercation with overzealous fight fan: 'You’re f*cking stupid'

Fernando Quiles - November 28, 2024

Israel Adesanya has reflected on an incident that saw one overzealous fan try to play tough guy.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler addresses accusations that he cheats in UFC fights: "I'm an honest guy"

BJ Penn Staff - November 28, 2024

Michael Chandler has responded to accusations that he intentionally bends the rules in his UFC fights.

Jon Jones
UFC

Former WWE superstar doubles down on potential MMA run thanks to UFC champion Jon Jones

Fernando Quiles - November 28, 2024

One former WWE star continues to ponder a possible future in MMA after training with Jon Jones.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker promises to surprise fans with new fight style after Khamzat Chimaev loss

Harry Kettle - November 28, 2024

UFC star Robert Whittaker has promised a new fight style for himself in the wake of his recent loss to Khamzat Chimaev.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov says UFC rival Conor McGregor "deserves punishment" after court ruling

BJ Penn Staff - November 27, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili claims Umar Nurmagomedov is not on his "level," tells him to "earn" his title shot: "He has beat who?"

Cole Shelton - November 27, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili continues to take aim at Umar Nurmagomedov saying he doesn’t deserve a title shot.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler still believes Conor McGregor fight is possible despite Irishman's legal woes: "Why not fight me?"

Josh Evanoff - November 27, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler still believes Conor McGregor should fight him.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler claims he beats Charles Oliveira 9 times out of 10, despite two losses

Cole Shelton - November 27, 2024

Michael Chandler thinks he is a better fighter than Charles Oliveira.

Petr Yan
Petr Yan

Familiar name wants rematch with Petr Yan following UFC Macau win over Deiveson Figueiredo

Fernando Quiles - November 27, 2024

Following UFC Macau, Petr Yan has a familiar name who is looking to run it back.