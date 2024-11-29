UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones shares his thoughts on Dana White’s “very dangerous” Power Slap: “It’s entertaining people”

UFC star Jon Jones has given his thoughts on Dana White’s Power Slap league as it continues to feature alongside the UFC.

For the longest time now, Dana White has been all about growing the sport of mixed martial arts. Of course, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have other interests, too. Over the years, he’s made it crystal clear that he wants to venture into boxing. In addition to that, not so long ago, he began to explore the idea of a slap fighting league.

Now, in the present day, Power Slap is here. Some people love it and some people hate it, but either way, a lot of people in the combat sports space are talking about it.

Plenty of fighters have had their say on either side of the debate. In a recent interview, Jon Jones gave his view on White’s new project.