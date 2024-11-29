UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones shares his thoughts on Dana White’s “very dangerous” Power Slap: “It’s entertaining people”

By Harry Kettle - November 28, 2024

UFC star Jon Jones has given his thoughts on Dana White’s Power Slap league as it continues to feature alongside the UFC.

UFC CEO Dana White

For the longest time now, Dana White has been all about growing the sport of mixed martial arts. Of course, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have other interests, too. Over the years, he’s made it crystal clear that he wants to venture into boxing. In addition to that, not so long ago, he began to explore the idea of a slap fighting league.

Now, in the present day, Power Slap is here. Some people love it and some people hate it, but either way, a lot of people in the combat sports space are talking about it.

Plenty of fighters have had their say on either side of the debate. In a recent interview, Jon Jones gave his view on White’s new project.

Jones’ views on White’s Power Slap

“Honestly, I support anything that Dana White is doing,” Jones said.

“It is different, but different doesn’t necessarily mean bad. It’s giving some tough guys out there a chance at fame. What they do with their fame is up to them.

“It’s entertaining people, it’s giving people a home. There are different strokes for different folks. But, yeah, I do think it’s very dangerous.”

“You’re gonna get slapped and that’s the thing I don’t quite support. It’s a wild sport. But I respect you guys, I really do because it takes some balls to stand there and get slapped in the face in front of the world.”

Do you agree with Jon Jones’ take on Power Slap? How far do you think Dana White is willing to take this idea? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

