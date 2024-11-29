UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones shares his thoughts on Dana White’s “very dangerous” Power Slap: “It’s entertaining people”
UFC star Jon Jones has given his thoughts on Dana White’s Power Slap league as it continues to feature alongside the UFC.
For the longest time now, Dana White has been all about growing the sport of mixed martial arts. Of course, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have other interests, too. Over the years, he’s made it crystal clear that he wants to venture into boxing. In addition to that, not so long ago, he began to explore the idea of a slap fighting league.
RELATED: Dana White lays out a plan for Jon Jones to get Alex Pereira fight after UFC 309
Now, in the present day, Power Slap is here. Some people love it and some people hate it, but either way, a lot of people in the combat sports space are talking about it.
Plenty of fighters have had their say on either side of the debate. In a recent interview, Jon Jones gave his view on White’s new project.
The UFC goat Jon Jones gives his honest thoughts on Dana White Power Slap venture! @danawhite @powerslap @ufc @JonnyBones
Watch #PowerSlap10 [Friday Dec. 6th | 9pm ET/6pm PT | Live & Free on @rumblevideo https://t.co/TWCQuCxwBg pic.twitter.com/CNwS28vqMt
— Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) November 27, 2024
Jones’ views on White’s Power Slap
“Honestly, I support anything that Dana White is doing,” Jones said.
“It is different, but different doesn’t necessarily mean bad. It’s giving some tough guys out there a chance at fame. What they do with their fame is up to them.
“It’s entertaining people, it’s giving people a home. There are different strokes for different folks. But, yeah, I do think it’s very dangerous.”
“You’re gonna get slapped and that’s the thing I don’t quite support. It’s a wild sport. But I respect you guys, I really do because it takes some balls to stand there and get slapped in the face in front of the world.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
Do you agree with Jon Jones’ take on Power Slap? How far do you think Dana White is willing to take this idea? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dana White Jon Jones UFC