Paddy Pimblett slams Tony Ferguson’s “f*cking stupid” training with David Goggins

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett isn’t a fan of Tony Ferguson’s recent training.

‘The Baddy’ and ‘El Cucuy’ are currently set to meet at UFC 296 next month in Las Vegas. Heading into the lightweight bout, the two men have had vastly different fortunes lately. For his part, Paddy Pimblett is undefeated in his promotional journey thus far. Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson has lost his last six fights in a row.

Ahead of their UFC 296 outing, Tony Ferguson has been seen training with David Goggins. The former Navy Seal and runner is known for his brutal training, and recently put ‘El Cucuy’ through “hell week”. While the former interim champion made it through, Paddy Pimblett has questioned how useful that training will be.

The Scouser discussed Tony Ferguson’s training during a recent interview with The Energized Show. There, Paddy Pimblett stated that there are two things that the lightweight doesn’t need help with, his mental state and his cardio. Considering that’s what David Goggins likely helped him with, it’s a stupid move in his eyes.

“I think it’s bizarre and I think it’s f*cking stupid.” Paddy Pimblett responded when asked about Tony Ferguson’s recent training videos with David Goggins. “If there’s two things that Tony’s never needed help with it’s his mental state. Look at the armbar Charles [Oliveira] had him in, he didn’t tap. That’s a nutter right there.”

He continued, “Look at his cardio, he’s never had a problem with his cardio. So, I just don’t understand why he done it. He must be thinking that he’s not where he was mentally a few years ago. But, that’s not the reason he’s losing fights lad. It’s because he’s older, he’s lost athleticism, and he’s not as fast as he once was.”

