Tom Aspinall admits he was trolling the MMA community with claims that he was soaking his fists in Petrol: “It was all a big f**king joke”

Tom Aspinall is admitting he was trolling the MMA community with claims that he was soaking his fists in Petrol.

UFC 304 takes place this coming weekend, Saturday, July 27th at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England.

The co-main event will feature a heavyweight battle between current interim champion Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) and Curtis Blaydes (18-4 MMA).

‘Honey Badger’ has won two in a row coming into Saturday’s fight and will be hoping to make it 3 in front of his hometown crowd.

‘Razor’ last fought and defeated Jailton Almeida (21-3 MMA) by KO this past March at UFC 299 (see that here).

Leading up to the bout, Tom Aspinall spoke on ‘The MMA Hour’ sharing how he uses an old ‘gypsy trick’ to prepare his hands for the fight:

“When it gets to about 4 a.m., I get my alarm on, I go outside, do a bit shadowboxing in the hay bales. And then I do the old traveler method of dipping your knuckles in petrol for about 20 minutes as the sun’s coming up, and that hardens your knuckles.”

Aspinall, during UFC 304 fight week, repeated that claim several times over.

But alas, the Brit has come clean, advising it was all just a joke:

“We’re taking the piss, it’s just water. It was all a big f*cking joke. We gotta drop the gas thing because people think it’s serious. We’ve got to stop.”

‘Parry Punch’ posted a video of Tom Aspinall to ‘X‘ wherein he shares that he was just having a bit of fun with the MMA community!

Tom Aspinall admits he’s been trolling this whole time about dipping his hands in gasoline every morning ahead of #UFC304. 😅⛽️#UFCManchester #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/upELbN7QX8 — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) July 25, 2024

British humor at its best?…

