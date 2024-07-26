UFC 304: ‘Edwards vs. Muhammad 2’ Weigh-in Results – 1 Fighter Missed Weight

The UFC 304: ‘Edwards vs. Muhammad 2’ official weigh-ins took place today, Friday, July 26th.

The much-anticipated UFC 304 fight card will take place tomorrow, Saturday, July 27th, at the Co-Op Live, in Manchester, England.

The first sporting event at the Co-Op Live will feature UFC 304: ‘Edwards vs. Muhammad 2’, as current welterweight champion Leon Edwards (22-3 MMA) headlines against long-time rival Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA) in a highly anticipated rematch.

Edwards and Muhammad first met back in March of 2021 where the end result was a no-contest ruling due to an accidental eye poke.

Following that March no-contest, ‘Rocky’ has won all 4 of his fights in the Octagon.

‘Remember the Name’ has 5 wins to his credit following his last meeting with Edwards.

The co-main event of UFC 304 will see interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) go up against the No. 4 ranked Curtis Blaydes (18-4 MMA).

‘Honey Badger’ and ‘Razor’ will also be meeting for the second time. Their first bout was back in July of 2022 where it was Blaydes being victorious by TKO only 15 seconds into round 1.

Aspinall is looking to make it 3 in a row come Saturday night.

Blaydes most recently fought and defeated Jailton Almeida (21-3 MMA) by KO this past March at UFC 299.

The Official Weigh-In Results can be found below:

UFC 304 MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Leon Edwards (170) vs. Belal Muhammad (169)

Tom Aspinall (251) vs. Curtis Blaydes (256)

King Green (154.5) vs. Paddy Pimblett (156)

Christian Leroy Duncan (185) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185)

Arnold Allen (145) vs. Giga Chikadze (146)

UFC 304 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Daniel Pineda (146) vs. Nathaniel Wood (145)

Bruna Brasil (116) vs. Molly McCann (116)

Jake Hadley (137) * vs. Caolan Loughran (136)

vs. Caolan Loughran (136) Modestas Bukauskas (204) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)

UFC 304 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Oban Elliott (170) vs. Preston Parsons (169)

Manel Kape (125.5) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126)

Kiefer Crosbie (171) vs. Sam Patterson (170)

Lukasz Brzeski (235) vs. Mick Parkin (264)

Alice Ardelean (116) vs. Shauna Bannon (115)

*Hadley missed weight by 1 pound and fined 20% of purse

Will you be watching Saturday night? Any predictions as to who come out the victors?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!