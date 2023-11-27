Olivier Aubin-Mercier admits that he felt nothing after winning PFL lightweight tournament: “It’s not normal”

PFL lightweight tournament winner Olivier Aubin-Mercier knew it was time on Friday night.

Over the weekend, ‘The Canadian Gangster’ returned against Clay Collard in the main event of PFL 10. The pay-per-view offering saw the return of names such as Kayla Harrison but featured Olivier Aubin-Mercier in the main event. For his part, he entered the bout riding a nine-fight winning streak and won the previous lightweight season.

At PFL 10 against ‘Cassius Clay’, Olivier Aubin-Mercier made it a perfect ten in a row. He dominated the boxer, using his suffocating grappling to win the five-round bout by a lopsided unanimous decision. With that victory, he became a back-to-back tournament winner and won another $1 million dollars.

Post-fight, Olivier Aubin-Mercier retired from MMA. On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, he discussed his reasoning for hanging the gloves up. There, he admitted that he just didn’t love the sport anymore, and didn’t feel much after winning the fight on Friday night. For him, that was a major sign to retire.

“The strange thing is, for sure I wanted to end my career on a good note. But truly, I didn’t feel anything when I won.” Olivier Aubin-Mercier admitted on The MMA Hour days after retiring from MMA. “I didn’t feel anything about the sport, but I was really emotional about seeing my family and the people I liked. I think that’s a good sign that it may be the end, it may be time to stop.”

He continued, “It’s not normal that you don’t feel anything when you win one of the biggest fights of your career. I didn’t care, I didn’t care. I was just looking forward to seeing the people I loved… The day I fought I didn’t think about the million. I didn’t think about anything but finishing my career on a good note.”

What do you make of these comments from Olivier Aubin-Mercier? Did you watch his final PFL fight on Friday?