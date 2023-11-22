Colby Covington takes aim at Leon Edwards for easy path to UFC title shot: “Didn’t earn it the hard way like I did”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington feels that Leon Edwards has had it easy.

‘Chaos’ and ‘Rocky’ are slated to compete next month at UFC 296. For Leon Edwards, the bout will be another title defense, the first since a decision win over Kamaru Usman in March. Colby Covington was cage side that night, watching ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ suffered his second-straight loss to the Brit.

For Colby Covington, his UFC 296 return will be his first fight in well over a year. The former interim champion defeated Jorge Masvidal last March, in his most recent bout. However, that victory was enough for him to earn a title shot against Leon Edwards, much to the chagrin of Belal Muhammad.

‘Remember the Name’ and others have previously stated that Colby Covington didn’t deserve the title shot. In a recent interview with UFC.com, ‘Chaos’ was asked about that perception. There, he instead took aim at Leon Edwards, insisting that the champion had an easier path to the title than he did.

RELATED: MAX HOLLOWAY HOPING FOR ‘VIOLENT’ UFC 300 RETURN IN APRIL: “THEY WANT VIOLENCE, THEY KNOW WHO TO CALL”

“He had the right matchups at the right time to get to that point in his career,” Colby Covington stated, taking aim at Leon Edwards. “He fought a lightweight washout in Nate Diaz and sat out almost two years to get his title shot. I don’t think he warranted getting a title shot after beating that guy.”

He continued, “He just cried, ‘I deserve this, I deserve that’. Instead of just going out there and working for it or earning it like I did. I had to earn it the hard way. No one gave me this spot to fight for the undisputed title. I had to earn it. I had to go the unconventional way because the straight-ahead way wasn’t available. He didn’t earn it the hard way like I did, and December 16th he’s going to find out that he’s going to get broken by the American dream.”

What do you make of these comments from Colby Covington? Do you think he’ll defeat Leon Edwards at UFC 296 next month?