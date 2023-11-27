Michael ‘Venom’ Page says he’s “flirting” with the UFC amid free agency rumors: “See those dream fights happen”

By Josh Evanoff - November 27, 2023

Former Bellator title challenger Michael ‘Venom’ Page isn’t signed to the UFC, yet.

Michael 'Venom' Page

The man known simply as ‘MVP’ has had an interesting last few months. Michael ‘Venom’ Page has been out of the cage since a first-round stoppage win over Goiti Yamaguchi in March. As it turns out, that was the last fight on the Bellator star’s contract.

Following the win, he began to tease that he would head to the UFC. Naturally, talks began between Michael ‘Venom’ Page and the promotion, and he was even seen with Dana White in October. That quickly led to discussions that he was signed to the company. Well, that and a future social media post hinting at his future.

However, Michael ‘Venom’ Page isn’t signed with the UFC as of now. Speaking in a recent interview with The MMA Fan Show Podcast, he confirmed that the two sides were in contact. Furthermore, he’s optimistic that fans will get to see some of those dream fights that they’ve been waiting for.

Michael Venom Page and Dana White

Image via: @michaelvenompage on Instagram

“I wish I could say for certain that we have [signed], but we haven’t,” Michael ‘Venom’ Page said in the interview. “Honestly speaking, we’re not there yet. There’s still a few hurdles that we need to jump over. But like I said, we flirting.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “It’s difficult to say [if that’s the dream]. I think there’s dream fights, and a lot of those dream fights land in the UFC. When I first joined MMA, the whole goal was UFC because there was no other big show that could really do anything. Over time, things have changed. It’s a lot more than just the name of the brand. But hopefully we can still get there and see those dream fights happen.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Michael ‘Venom’ Page in the UFC?

