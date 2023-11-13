Leon Edwards eyeing Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis winner for UFC 300: “First U.K. double champ”

By Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2023

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is already eyeing Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis.

Leon Edwards holding UFC title

‘Rocky’ is currently slated to return next month at UFC 296 against Colby Covington. Back for the first time since a decision win over Kamaru Usman in March, Leon Edwards will look to defeat ‘Chaos’. However, it seems that the welterweight champion’s time at 170 pounds might be limited afterward.

In fact, he’s already got his eyes on Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis. The middleweight title bout was announced for UFC 297 earlier this month, and it seems that Leon Edwards will be watching it closely. The champion discussed the upcoming bout in a recent interview with Sky Sports.

There, Leon Edwards revealed his plans to move to middleweight next April. The welterweight champion is only one title defense deep but believes that he can pose challenges for both men. Ideally, he would love to face Sean Strickland or Dricus du Plessis at UFC 300.

Leon Edwards

“Any of them two would be great to fight,” Leon Edwards stated regarding Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis set for UFC 297. “I’m big myself so, I feel like that would be perfect. Going out there and becoming double champ, the first ever from the U.K. anyway. To do it, that’s definitely one of my goals. It’s in the cards for sure.”

He continued, “Next April would be perfect, to be honest. The division right now there’s nobody that’s exciting. To go out there and do that, that would be perfect. UFC 300, UFC 300, putting me on that card would be massive. Let’s see.”

What do you make of these comments from Leon Edwards? Do you want to see him challenge Sean Strickland or Dricus du Plessis at middleweight?

