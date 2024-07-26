Matt Hamill offers to rematch Jon Jones at heavyweight to settle controversial ‘12-6’ disqualification victory

By Susan Cox - July 26, 2024

Matt Hamill is offering to rematch Jon Jones at heavyweight to settle controversial his ’12-6′ disqualification victory.

Jon Jones, Matt Hamill, Chael Sonnen

Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) has only 1 loss in the Octagon, and that came about in December of 2009 when Matt Hamill (13-8 MMA) defeated ‘Bones’ by disqualification (illegal elbows). Hamill, now 47, is the only reason Jones doesn’t have a perfect record.

Since that time there have been changes to the Unified Rules of MMA by the Association of Boxing Commission which has removed the rule barring downward elbows from ’12-6′.

With the rule change, some fans of Jon Jones believe the disqualification loss to Matt Hamill should be removed, giving ‘Bones’ an undefeated record. Well, you can’t change history, so the disqualification, which was in effect 15 years ago, still stands.

‘The Hammer’, parted ways with the UFC in 2013 but is making it known that he’s prepared to get in the cage with Jones should he wish to avenge his one and only loss in the cage.

Taking to ‘Instagram‘ Hamill wrote:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matt Hamill (@hammerhamill)

“Let’s cut this chase… Dana White — I know you’re desperate to get Jon Jones an undefeated record. I see how you want to profit from that! Is also why you bail him out of all the other things…”

Continuing Hamill said:

“How about a rematch?! I’ll be happy to fight him for a heavyweight title. If I beat him, I want a UFC belt. Let me know if Stipe Miocic backs out. I’ll take short notice, just remember: he already lost to me!”

Hamill retired from MMA back in 2018 but is apparently ready to step in and fight Jones should the opportunity arise.

Jon Jones is expected to fight Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) upon his return to the cage, but to date no timeframe has been confirmed by the UFC.

The two fighters were originally scheduled to fight on Nov. 11th, 2023, at UFC 295, but Jones suffered a torn pectoral tendon during training and had to withdraw from the bout.

What do you think of Matt Hamill offering to fight Jon Jones should the Stipe Miocic match-up not happen?

