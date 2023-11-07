WATCH | Tony Ferguson trains with David Goggins ahead of UFC 296 return against Paddy Pimblett

By Josh Evanoff - November 7, 2023

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is pulling out all the stops ahead of his return against Paddy Pimblett.

Tony Ferguson and David Goggins

‘El Cucuy’ has been out of the octagon since a clash with Bobby Green in July at UFC 291. Despite dropping ‘King’ in the first round, Tony Ferguson suffered a third-round submission defeat. The loss was the former champion’s sixth in a row, and he received many calls to retire post-fight.

However, those pleas went unheard, as Tony Ferguson is now slated to face Paddy Pimblett in December. The two lightweights will clash at UFC 296, in the biggest bout in the career of ‘The Baddy’ thus far. As of now, the British fighter is riding a six-fight winning streak, last defeating Jared Gordon.

On Instagram earlier today, Tony Ferguson gave fans a glimpse of his training camp for Paddy Pimblett. In the video he uploaded to social media, the former champion is seen working with David Goggins. The former long-distance runner is a well-known public speaker and author. It’s safe to say that the two trained very hard together, based on their social media post.

RELATED: TONY FERGUSON BELIEVES HE’LL HAVE SPEED ADVANTAGE OVER PADDY PIMBLETT: “FASTER NOW THAN I’VE EVER BEEN”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @TonyFergusonxt (@tonyfergusonxt)

“Thank you CoachGoggins UFC296 Fight Prep ✔️ Have A Great Week Crew🍃 & Remember To Break A Sweat MF’as- Champ -CSO- 🇺🇸🇲🇽 # As Coach D.Goggins Says “Stay Hard” # PaddyCakesGoingDown” – The caption on Ferguson’s post read earlier today.

Goggins is well-known for his brutal training techniques and mental toughness. While Tony Ferguson really doesn’t need help in that area, he nonetheless enjoyed having the coach around. Well, except for the part where the former champion trained so hard for Paddy Pimblett that he puked.

What do you make of this news? Are you excited for Tony Ferguson’s return against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296?

Paddy Pimblett Tony Ferguson UFC

