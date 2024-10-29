Paddy Pimblett shows interest in fighting ‘fake prick’ Colby Covington next: “I don’t like that lad”

By Josh Evanoff - October 29, 2024

If the UFC calls Paddy Pimblett for a welterweight fight against Colby Covington, he’d listen.

Paddy Pimblett, Colby Covington

‘The Baddy’ has been out of the octagon since his clash with Bobby Green in Manchester earlier this summer. The bout with ‘King’ was the biggest test of Paddy Pimblett’s UFC tenure thus far, and he passed with flying colors. It took less than one round for the scouser to score a dominant submission win.

Following the victory, Paddy Pimblett called to face Renato Moicano. The Brazilian defeated Benoit Saint-Denis in France last month, but will reportedly be out for quite some time due to injury. With Moicano on the shelf, Pimblett is more than willing to wait. However, he also has two matchups he would accept.

Speaking in a recent interview with OLGB, ‘The Baddy’ discussed his plans to return to the cage. There, Paddy Pimblett showed interest in fights with former champions Conor McGregor, and Colby Covington. While the Brit has repeatedly called out ‘The Notorious’ in the past, he’s not discussed a bout with ‘Chaos’ much.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304, Bonus, UFC

Paddy Pimblett shows interest in future bout with UFC welterweight Colby Covington

The two previously traded words last year, around the time of Colby Covington’s loss to Leon Edwards. While Paddy Pimblett is aware that the American is playing the bad guy as a gimmick, that doesn’t make him a fan. Instead, ‘The Baddy’ finds it embarrassing that Covington is using WWE-style trash-talk to try and appeal to fans.

“Yeah, if they got on me now and said do you want to fight Conor McGregor in December. Of course I’d say yes, I’m not f***** stupid.” Paddy Pimblett stated to OLGB. “Or Colby as well, because I think he’s a p***k. He is so fake. Every UFC staff I’ve spoken to says he’s such a nice person. I’m like, but why is he a bellend then? So like he’s a proper nice person behind the camera – and then it’s like, well, he’s just a knobhead then because he is fake [in front of the camera] I don’t like that lad, I used to watch wrestling when I was a kid, but [his behaviour] that’s proper wrestling. Nah, I’m not into it.”

He continued, “I just said to my manager, ‘Listen, if you want me to fight in Vegas before the end of the year – that card has been announced now – but if I was fighting on that card I needed a ten week notice, I needed to know. But obviously I think the UFC wanted to see what was going to happen with Moicano and he ended up being injured, so nothing ended up coming of it. But I said to my manager, ‘If I don’t know within like 10 weeks, I’m not having another fight camp without making weight, so I’ll fight at the weight above so I’ll fight Colby or I’ll fight Conor. If they want me to fight either of them.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight? Do you want to see Paddy Pimblett vs. Colby Covington?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Paddy Pimblett UFC

