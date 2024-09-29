Renato Moicano urges Paddy Pimblett to avoid fighting him following UFC Paris: “I’m going to hurt you”

Renato Moicano Delivers Warning to Paddy Pimblett

During a chat with media members following UFC Paris, Renato Moicano was informed of Paddy Pimblett’s social media callout. Moicano sent a bold message to Pimblett (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Please don’t accept the fight,” Moicano said at a post-fight news conference. “I’m going to hurt you. I’m going to elbow your skull.”

With that said, Moicano is intrigued by the attention a fight with Paddy “The Baddy” could bring. This is especially true if the two are offered coaching gigs for a season of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

“I think it’s going to be a huge exposure,” Moicano said. “Right now, I’m looking for exposure. I’m looking for cameras because I’ve been in the UFC for 10 years. This year will be 10 years. Three years ago, nobody knew me. Nobody knew me, and I always work hard. I always have put in the work. But it doesn’t matter if you’re the best fighter in the world nobody knows. I want more cameras. I want more people talking about my name in MMA because that way I can bring more attention, and I can make my case to fight for the belt eventually.”

For now, Moicano gets to enjoy the fruits of his labor. He hasn’t lost a fight since March 2022, and he heads into 2025 riding a wave of momentum.