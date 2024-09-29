Renato Moicano urges Paddy Pimblett to avoid fighting him following UFC Paris: “I’m going to hurt you”

By Fernando Quiles - September 29, 2024

Renato Moicano has a stern warning for Paddy Pimblett.

Renato Moicano vs Benoit Saint Denis UFC Paris

“Money” Moicano entered enemy territory against Benoit Saint Denis this past Saturday. The lightweight fight headlined UFC Paris inside the Accor Arena. The Brazilian battered the face of Saint Denis, and the doctor would not allow the fight to enter the third round.

After notching his fourth straight win, Moicano received a challenge from Paddy “The Baddy.”

REALTED: PROS REACT AFTER RENATO MOICANO STOPS BENOIT SAINT DENIS AT UFC PARIS

Renato Moicano Delivers Warning to Paddy Pimblett

During a chat with media members following UFC Paris, Renato Moicano was informed of Paddy Pimblett’s social media callout. Moicano sent a bold message to Pimblett (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Please don’t accept the fight,” Moicano said at a post-fight news conference. “I’m going to hurt you. I’m going to elbow your skull.”

With that said, Moicano is intrigued by the attention a fight with Paddy “The Baddy” could bring. This is especially true if the two are offered coaching gigs for a season of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

“I think it’s going to be a huge exposure,” Moicano said. “Right now, I’m looking for exposure. I’m looking for cameras because I’ve been in the UFC for 10 years. This year will be 10 years. Three years ago, nobody knew me. Nobody knew me, and I always work hard. I always have put in the work. But it doesn’t matter if you’re the best fighter in the world nobody knows. I want more cameras. I want more people talking about my name in MMA because that way I can bring more attention, and I can make my case to fight for the belt eventually.”

For now, Moicano gets to enjoy the fruits of his labor. He hasn’t lost a fight since March 2022, and he heads into 2025 riding a wave of momentum.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Paddy Pimblett Renato Moicano UFC

Related

Brendan Allen and Dricus Du Plessis

Brendan Allen fires back at Dricus Du Plessis over "loser" comments following UFC Paris

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili takes aim at prior opponents Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo and Sean O'Malley, vows to "smash" Umar Nurmagomedov

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili took aim at a number of his previous opponents on Saturday afternoon, this while vowing to “smash” Umar Nurmagomedov.

Fares Ziam, UFC Paris, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Paris Bonus Report: Fares Ziam one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

The Octagon returned to France for today’s UFC Paris event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis.

Renato Moicano, Benoit Saint Denis, UFC Paris, Pros react, UFC
Renato Moicano

Pros react after Renato Moicano stops Benoit Saint Denis at UFC Paris

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a key lightweight bout featuring Benoit Saint Denis taking on Renato Moicano.

Renato Moicano, UFC Paris, Benoit Saint Denis, UFC, Results
Renato Moicano

UFC Paris Results: Renato Moicano TKO's Benoit Saint Denis (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Paris results, including the lightweight main event between Benoit Saint Denis and Renato Moicano.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Paris, Brendan Allen, UFC

Pros react after Nassourdine Imavov defeats Brendan Allen at UFC Paris

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024
Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Vegas 85, Results, UFC
Nassourdine Imavov

UFC Paris Results: Nassourdine Imavov defeats Brendan Allen (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Paris results, including the co-main event between Brendan Allen and Nassourdine Imavov.

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor, UFC, Boxing
Jake Paul

Video | Jake Paul mocks Conor McGregor with powder-faced impression

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

Jake Paul couldn’t refrain from taking aim at Conor McGregor following the Irishman’s recent live stream appearance.

UFC Paris, Moicano vs. Saint Denis, UFC, Results
Renato Moicano

UFC Paris: 'Moicano vs. Saint Denis' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

The Octagon returns to France for today’s UFC Paris event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison admits one concern if Julianna Pena regains UFC world title

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2024

UFC star Kayla Harrison has revealed what would concern her if Julianna Pena recaptures the UFC women’s bantamweight title at UFC 307.