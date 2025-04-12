Diego Lopes believes he has multiple paths to victory against Alexander Volkanovski

Diego Lopes believes that he has multiple paths to victory against Alexander Volkanovski in their main event clash at UFC 314.

Tonight, Diego Lopes has the chance to win a world championship. He will compete against Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight title, which will become vacant when the first round gets underway. It’s easily the biggest fight of Diego’s career to date, and many believe he is the favorite to get his hand raised.

Of course, there are plenty of unknowns in the air right now. Lopes hasn’t fought someone at the level of Volkanovski but in equal measure, ‘The Great’ hasn’t picked up a win in quite some time. At the very least, most fans are just hoping that both men bring their A-game in what promises to be an incredibly tense main event clash in Miami.

Ahead of the fight, Lopes gave his thoughts on how he may go about defeating Volkanovski.