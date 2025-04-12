Diego Lopes believes he has multiple paths to victory against Alexander Volkanovski

By Harry Kettle - April 12, 2025

Diego Lopes believes that he has multiple paths to victory against Alexander Volkanovski in their main event clash at UFC 314.

Diego Lopes

Tonight, Diego Lopes has the chance to win a world championship. He will compete against Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight title, which will become vacant when the first round gets underway. It’s easily the biggest fight of Diego’s career to date, and many believe he is the favorite to get his hand raised.

Of course, there are plenty of unknowns in the air right now. Lopes hasn’t fought someone at the level of Volkanovski but in equal measure, ‘The Great’ hasn’t picked up a win in quite some time. At the very least, most fans are just hoping that both men bring their A-game in what promises to be an incredibly tense main event clash in Miami.

Ahead of the fight, Lopes gave his thoughts on how he may go about defeating Volkanovski.

Lopes’ plan against Volkanovski

“I think whichever opportunity shows up first,” Lopes said through a translator. “I have heavy hands to put him down, and my jiu-jitsu is also dangerous – both on top and on bottom. We’ve seen that he obviously hasn’t been finished on the ground, he has really good ground defense, but guys have been able to lock submission on him. I think I just need one opportunity to finish.”

Diego Lopes knows and understands the magnitude of the task that lies in front of him. At the same time, Volkanovski is hungrier than ever – which should make for quite the collision.

Who do you believe is going to walk out of Florida with the world title? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

