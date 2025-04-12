Dustin Poirier gives his thoughts on Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett

By Harry Kettle - April 12, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler

Tonight, Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett will collide in a pretty significant co-main event at UFC 314. There’s a lot on the line for both men as they shoot for greatness in the lightweight division, with both hoping to make a run for the title. Of course, one dream will fade tonight, and it’s hard to know which it will be.

Chandler knows that this is probably his last shot at making a push for the world title. In equal measure, Pimblett has will be hungry to prove that he’s capable of mixing it up with the elites at 155 pounds. There are so many different ways in which this fight can go and at this level, one small mistake could be the difference between victory and defeat.

Dustin Poirier, who has fought Chandler in the past, recently gave his thoughts on the matchup in a podcast appearance.

Poirier’s view on Chandler/Pimblett

“To me, as a fighter and a fan, Chandler is at a crossroads here,” Poirier said on “Good Guy/Bad Guy.” “He’s taking on a young guy who has a lot of hype, but his track record has been kind of rocky in the UFC. He came over, right out the gate, big win, then up and down, up and down. This is a big test for Chandler to show he deserves to be at the top of the division.”

“He’s been at the top of the lightweight conversation since he got into the UFC with his win over Dan Hooker,” Poirier said. “It’s been downhill since then, but does he deserve to be in the top five. He’s been a staple for the last couple of years in the top five of the division, he can’t lose this fight.

“If he goes out there and wins this fight, OK, this guy maybe deserves to be in there, but he has to do something big after that. And for Paddy, if he beats Michael Chandler, now he’s fighting the top five.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

For Michael Chandler, this is indeed a crossroads moment. Hopefully, he brings the very best that he has to offer – and the same goes for ‘The Baddy’.

Who are you backing to pick up the win in this fight? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Dustin Poirier Michael Chandler Paddy Pimblett UFC

