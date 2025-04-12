Dustin Poirier gives his thoughts on Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett.

Tonight, Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett will collide in a pretty significant co-main event at UFC 314. There’s a lot on the line for both men as they shoot for greatness in the lightweight division, with both hoping to make a run for the title. Of course, one dream will fade tonight, and it’s hard to know which it will be.

RELATED: Paddy Pimblett will knock out Michael Chandler, says UFC champion

Chandler knows that this is probably his last shot at making a push for the world title. In equal measure, Pimblett has will be hungry to prove that he’s capable of mixing it up with the elites at 155 pounds. There are so many different ways in which this fight can go and at this level, one small mistake could be the difference between victory and defeat.

Dustin Poirier, who has fought Chandler in the past, recently gave his thoughts on the matchup in a podcast appearance.