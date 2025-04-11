Paige VanZant teases career move amid GFL drama

By BJ Penn Staff - April 11, 2025

Paige VanZant was one of many former UFC stars to sign with upstart MMA promotion Global Fight League (GFL).

Paige VanZant, UFC, GFL, Global Fight League

Unfortunately, GFL’s future in the sport is now uncertain, but for VanZant, the future looks bright.

GFL was set to debut with back-to-back events on May 24 and 25 in Los Angeles. The events were slated to include appearances from a slew of MMA notables, including Tony Ferguson, Dillon Danis, Alexander Gustafsson, Thiago Santos, Urijah Faber, Renan Barao, Anthony Pettis, Benson Henderson, Holly Holm, Sage Northcutt, and Chad Mendes. VanZant was booked to fight Canadian prospect Randi Field on the card.

However, earlier this month, news broke that GFL had canceled both of its Los Angeles events.

Shortly thereafter, VanZant took to Instagram with some big news: she is now a free agent.

Where will free agent Paige VanZant fight next?

Since canceling the two LA events, GFL commissioner Darren Owen has claimed the promotion will reschedule the events for the near future. Most likely in June, he said, and outside California. Given the plans to push ahead with the debut, it was somewhat surprising to see VanZant call herself a free agent. However, GFL has since confirmed that any fighter who would like to be released from their contract will be obliged.

“Although we anticipate this delay to be short lived, any athlete may request an immediate release,” the promotion said in a statement.

It’s not clear what Paige VanZant will do next. She spent many years of her career in the UFC. After her husband Austin Vanderford made a successful debut with the promotion, she has expressed interest in returning. However, VanZant has also competed twice for the Conor McGregor backed Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. She also competed several times in Dana White’s Power Slap, and boxed under the Misfits banner.

Suffice it to say that she is versatile, and has plenty of options in terms of her next move.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Paige VanZant UFC

Related

Colby Covington, UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski

Colby Covington goes scorched earth on Alexander Volkanovski ahead of UFC 314

BJ Penn Staff - April 11, 2025
Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria makes bold prediction for potential fight with Islam Makhachev: "I take him close to Khabib..."

Cole Shelton - April 11, 2025

Ilia Topuria has made a bold prediction for when he fights Islam Makhachev.

Conor McGregor, Sweet Love, UFC, MMA
UFC

Conor McGregor backed pop group releases first single 'Bad Guy'

BJ Penn Staff - April 11, 2025

Conor McGregor continues to expand his business portfolio.

Alex Pereira, UFC, MMA
UFC

WATCH | UFC star Alex Pereira recharges 'warrior spirit’ with traditional ceremony in Brazil

BJ Penn Staff - April 11, 2025

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is reconnecting with his “warrior spirit” following a tough loss to Magomed Ankalaev in his last fight.

UFC Octagon
UFC

UFC 314: Forgotten contender hopes to remind fans how good he is in Miami

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 11, 2025

A forgotten contender on the UFC 314 card hopes to remind fans just how good he is.

Bryce Mitchell Jean Silva UFC 314 staredown

Bryce Mitchell warns Jean Silva ahead of UFC 314 grudge match: 'I'm ready to kill'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 11, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski
Diego Lopes

UFC 314 weigh-in results: Disaster avoided, title fight official, prelim fighter fails to hit target

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 11, 2025

The UFC 314 weigh-ins are in, and while there was one scale fail and a close call with the main card, fight fans are pleased with the outcome.

Julian Erosa
UFC

Julian Erosa expects to submit Darren Elkins with his patented guillotine at UFC 314: "A tailor-made opponent for me"

Cole Shelton - April 11, 2025

Julian Erosa is excited to fight a legend like Darren Elkins at UFC 314.

Mauricio Ruffy, UFC 313, Bonus, King Green, UFC
UFC

Mauricio Ruffy teases that there's a lot more to come in his UFC career

Harry Kettle - April 11, 2025

UFC star Mauricio Ruffy has teased that there’s a lot more to come from him throughout the remainder of his time in the sport.

ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett respond to Conor McGregor’s interest in their fight

Harry Kettle - April 11, 2025

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett don’t appear to be overly bothered by Conor McGregor’s interest in their fight tomorrow night.