Paige VanZant teases career move amid GFL drama

Paige VanZant was one of many former UFC stars to sign with upstart MMA promotion Global Fight League (GFL).

Unfortunately, GFL’s future in the sport is now uncertain, but for VanZant, the future looks bright.

GFL was set to debut with back-to-back events on May 24 and 25 in Los Angeles. The events were slated to include appearances from a slew of MMA notables, including Tony Ferguson, Dillon Danis, Alexander Gustafsson, Thiago Santos, Urijah Faber, Renan Barao, Anthony Pettis, Benson Henderson, Holly Holm, Sage Northcutt, and Chad Mendes. VanZant was booked to fight Canadian prospect Randi Field on the card.

However, earlier this month, news broke that GFL had canceled both of its Los Angeles events.

Shortly thereafter, VanZant took to Instagram with some big news: she is now a free agent.