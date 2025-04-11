Paige VanZant teases career move amid GFL drama
Paige VanZant was one of many former UFC stars to sign with upstart MMA promotion Global Fight League (GFL).
Unfortunately, GFL’s future in the sport is now uncertain, but for VanZant, the future looks bright.
GFL was set to debut with back-to-back events on May 24 and 25 in Los Angeles. The events were slated to include appearances from a slew of MMA notables, including Tony Ferguson, Dillon Danis, Alexander Gustafsson, Thiago Santos, Urijah Faber, Renan Barao, Anthony Pettis, Benson Henderson, Holly Holm, Sage Northcutt, and Chad Mendes. VanZant was booked to fight Canadian prospect Randi Field on the card.
However, earlier this month, news broke that GFL had canceled both of its Los Angeles events.
Shortly thereafter, VanZant took to Instagram with some big news: she is now a free agent.
Paige VanZant — who was one of the fighters originally scheduled to compete at the now cancelled GFL cards in May — just posted “free agent” on her IG stories.
I’ve heard quite a few fighters signed there are very doubtful about GFL having a future of any kind.#GFL pic.twitter.com/3wY9kIteIz
— Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) April 10, 2025
Where will free agent Paige VanZant fight next?
Since canceling the two LA events, GFL commissioner Darren Owen has claimed the promotion will reschedule the events for the near future. Most likely in June, he said, and outside California. Given the plans to push ahead with the debut, it was somewhat surprising to see VanZant call herself a free agent. However, GFL has since confirmed that any fighter who would like to be released from their contract will be obliged.
“Although we anticipate this delay to be short lived, any athlete may request an immediate release,” the promotion said in a statement.
It’s not clear what Paige VanZant will do next. She spent many years of her career in the UFC. After her husband Austin Vanderford made a successful debut with the promotion, she has expressed interest in returning. However, VanZant has also competed twice for the Conor McGregor backed Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. She also competed several times in Dana White’s Power Slap, and boxed under the Misfits banner.
Suffice it to say that she is versatile, and has plenty of options in terms of her next move.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Paige VanZant UFC