Colby Covington goes scorched earth on Alexander Volkanovski ahead of UFC 314
When it comes to trash-talking in MMA, pretty much anything goes. However, most fighters have enough class to refrain from mentioning their rival’s family. Not Colby Covington.
Covington is known as one of the nastiest and most relentless trash talkers in MMA. In fact, he often trash talks fighters who compete multiple weight classes away from him, who he has no hope of fighting. That includes reigning UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones, and now, former featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski.
Volkanovski is set to return to the cage in the main event of UFC 314 this Saturday in Miami — where Covington lives. He will meet Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title. While the former champ is among the most well-liked fighters in MMA, Covington clearly has a bone to pick.
In a recent interview with Fox Sports, Covington was asked to predict the outcome of Volkanovski vs. Lopes. He didn’t only pick Lopes to win, but snuck in a dig at the Aussie. In fact, he dragged Volkanovski’s three daughters into it.
Did Colby Covington cross a line?
“I’m going to have to go with the emo haircut looking dude, Lopes,” Covington said. “I think he’s younger, he’s hungrier, and I think Volk’s just coming back for a pay check.
“I think he’s coming back just for a pay check,” Covington added. “He was looking for [Islam] Makhachev fight just to get paid. He got a lot of mouths to feed, he got three daughters and you could tell he wasn’t happy about his last daughter. We’ll see if he keeps trying to get a boy.”
Alexander Volkanovski is clearly a dedicated and loving father to all of his kids, so it’s not clear what Covington is talking about here. In addition to being a great dad, Volkanovski is also considered one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history. He defended the title a whopping six times, defeating stars like Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez, Brian Ortega, and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.
Colby Covington fought three times for the UFC welterweight title, but lost each time. In his last fight, he was stopped by rising contender Joaquin Buckley.
His trash talk has definitely gotten him some big opportunities, but it’s also gotten him into trouble. He can’t even go to the UFC Performance Institute without issues.
