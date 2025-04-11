Colby Covington goes scorched earth on Alexander Volkanovski ahead of UFC 314

When it comes to trash-talking in MMA, pretty much anything goes. However, most fighters have enough class to refrain from mentioning their rival’s family. Not Colby Covington.

Covington is known as one of the nastiest and most relentless trash talkers in MMA. In fact, he often trash talks fighters who compete multiple weight classes away from him, who he has no hope of fighting. That includes reigning UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones, and now, former featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski.

Volkanovski is set to return to the cage in the main event of UFC 314 this Saturday in Miami — where Covington lives. He will meet Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title. While the former champ is among the most well-liked fighters in MMA, Covington clearly has a bone to pick.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports, Covington was asked to predict the outcome of Volkanovski vs. Lopes. He didn’t only pick Lopes to win, but snuck in a dig at the Aussie. In fact, he dragged Volkanovski’s three daughters into it.