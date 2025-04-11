WATCH | Amanda Nunes seemingly confirms UFC return ahead of Pena-Harrison title fight

Former UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has seemingly confirmed that she will be ending her short-lived retirement.

The UFC held a UFC 316 press conference on Friday in Miami, and the co-main event of the card sees Julianna Pena defending her bantamweight title against Kayla Harrison. At the press conference was Nunes, and she seemingly confirmed she would be fighting again.

WILL THE LIONESS RETURN TO THE OCTAGON?! pic.twitter.com/NBpnyMKoZ5 — UFC (@ufc) April 11, 2025

“Do I think Amanda Nunes fights again? She just said yes,” White said, followed by the camera panning to Nunes nodding her head.

With Nunes confirming she will be coming back, it seems likely she will face the winner of Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison at UFC 316 on June 7. But, it is good news that Nunes wants to return, and she should be getting an immediate title shot upon her return.

Amanda Nunes retired after her decision win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289 in Vancouver in June 2023. She retired with a record of 23-5 and defended the bantamweight title six times. She’s also the former women’s featherweight champion, defending that belt twice.