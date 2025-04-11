Ilia Topuria makes bold prediction for potential fight with Islam Makhachev: “I take him close to Khabib…”

By Cole Shelton - April 11, 2025

Ilia Topuria has made a bold prediction for when he fights Islam Makhachev.

Ilia Topuria

Topuria vacated his featherweight title as he announced he’d move up to lightweight. Although many expected him to get an immediate title shot against Islam Makhachev but that hasn’t happened yet. If he does fight Makhachev, he is confident he will be able to take down the champ and submit him.

But, Ilia Topuria says he will submit Islam Makhachev with Makahchev’s favorite submission in front of Khabib Nurmagomeodv while he’s talking to the former champ.

“You ask me, I feel that I have the advantage in everything. This is what I truly believe. Me, personally, I would ask him, ‘What’s your favorite submission?’ Whatever, I don’t know, D’Arce choke. I’m going to submit you with that. I take him close to Khabib. I will submit him closer to Khabib,” Topuria said on the PBD Podcast. “Khabib used to take people on his shoulder, take them down, and talk to Dana. I will do it to Khabib. I will take (Makhachev) and then talk to Khabib. Khabib, I have to do it.”

If Ilia Topuria does submit Islam Makhachev, it would be a bit of a surprise given the fact that Makhachev is known for his dominant ground game. However, Topuria is a great grappler himself and has confidence that he will be able to do whatever he wants with Makhachev.

Ilia Topuria hopes he fights Islam Makhachev next

Ilia Topuria is waiting to be booked for his next fight, which he’s hoping will be against Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title.

Makhachev has said he doesn’t think Topuria deserves it right away and believes he should have to win a fight first at lightweight, which he disagrees with.

“There’s no way I have to fight to the No. 1 contender,” Topuria said. “I have to fight directly for the belt. Personally, I don’t know, I hope in summer, maybe in September… “He’s saying that I don’t deserve it, but he’s saying it from a fighter’s perspective. As a promoter, it works a little bit different.”

Topuria is a perfect 16-0 as a pro and is coming off a knockout win over Max Holloway to defend his featherweight title. To win the belt, he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski.

