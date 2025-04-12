Justin Gaethje wants to see Michael Chandler defeat Paddy Pimblett

By Harry Kettle - April 12, 2025

Justin Gaethje has said that he hopes to see former foe Michael Chandler get the win against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.

Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje

Tonight, Michael Chandler faces a huge test when he locks horns with Paddy Pimblett. While it may be the hardest test of Paddy’s career too, the former Bellator champion knows that it’s now or never. If he is serious about making one more run to win the title at 155 pounds, he needs to make the most of this opportunity.

So far in his UFC career, Chandler has been known for putting on fun fights. Unfortunately, that’s rarely translated into him picking up the victory. Instead, he’s often had big rallies before ultimately falling short. At this point, he needs to try and remind the masses why he is such a highly respected competitor in the world of mixed martial arts.

Justin Gaethje, who has fought Chandler in the past, said that he hopes his former rival manages to get back in the win column in Miami.

Gaethje’s view on Chandler/Pimblett

“I think try to initiate the grappling early and get him tired,” Gaethje told The Schmo. “That way, in the end of Round 2 and all of Round 3, you can get to the grappling. He’s got very good grappling and very good submissions, so obviously Chandler needs to avoid that. But I think get him tired. Get in a couple scrambles, let him take you down a couple times, and trust in your ability to not get submitted, get back up, and fight for three rounds.”

“Then definitely let him take you down,” Gaethje said. “Two times, three times in the first round. I hope Chandler wins. I like Chandler. I don’t dislike Chandler. I hope that the old guard holds up, keeps these young, hungry kids out for as long as possible, so we’ll see. I hope Chandler wins – crazy game.”

Get ready, folks, because it feels like we’re going to see the very best of both men this evening in Florida.

Who are you backing to pick up the win? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

