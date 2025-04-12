Justin Gaethje wants to see Michael Chandler defeat Paddy Pimblett

Justin Gaethje has said that he hopes to see former foe Michael Chandler get the win against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.

Tonight, Michael Chandler faces a huge test when he locks horns with Paddy Pimblett. While it may be the hardest test of Paddy’s career too, the former Bellator champion knows that it’s now or never. If he is serious about making one more run to win the title at 155 pounds, he needs to make the most of this opportunity.

So far in his UFC career, Chandler has been known for putting on fun fights. Unfortunately, that’s rarely translated into him picking up the victory. Instead, he’s often had big rallies before ultimately falling short. At this point, he needs to try and remind the masses why he is such a highly respected competitor in the world of mixed martial arts.

Justin Gaethje, who has fought Chandler in the past, said that he hopes his former rival manages to get back in the win column in Miami.