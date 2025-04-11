WATCH | UFC 314 star Diego Lopes moved to tears by message from family he left 11 years ago

Diego Lopes got a beautiful message from home ahead of his first UFC title fight.

Lopes, a surging contender in the UFC featherweight division, is set to meet Australian legend Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 314 this Saturday in Miami. The pair will meet for the vacant featherweight belt.

When Lopes walks to the Octagon in the Kaseya Center, he will carry the Mexican flag. However, he was born and raised in Brazil.

It was 11 years ago that Lopes left Brazil. Ahead of UFC 314, he received messages from many of his family members back home. Seeing their faces and hearing their voices was more than he could withstand. He was moved to tears.

The emotional moment was captured by UFC camera crews. See it below.