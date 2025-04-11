WATCH | UFC 314 star Diego Lopes moved to tears by message from family he left 11 years ago

By BJ Penn Staff - April 11, 2025

Diego Lopes got a beautiful message from home ahead of his first UFC title fight.

Lopes, a surging contender in the UFC featherweight division, is set to meet Australian legend Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 314 this Saturday in Miami. The pair will meet for the vacant featherweight belt.

When Lopes walks to the Octagon in the Kaseya Center, he will carry the Mexican flag. However, he was born and raised in Brazil.

It was 11 years ago that Lopes left Brazil. Ahead of UFC 314, he received messages from many of his family members back home. Seeing their faces and hearing their voices was more than he could withstand. He was moved to tears.

The emotional moment was captured by UFC camera crews. See it below.

Diego Lopes left his family in Brazil 11 years ago

“I don’t have anyone,” a teary-eyed Lopes said before seeing the message from his family — a surprise the UFC seemingly orchestrated. “I’d give anything to leave the Octagon with a win and hug my mother and father. I won’t be able to.”

The UFC then showed him video messages from his mother, father, and many other family members, including siblings and cousins.

Unsurprisingly, the tears continued.

“It’s great to know that there so many people who support me, especially my family,” Lopes said. “I left them 11 years ago. When I left home, I remember I was very clear with my mother, my father, my brothers that I was only going to come home one day when I could give them a better life.

“Each person who appeared in this video is a special person in my life. I know that every fighter has their story of sacrifices and things that happened in our lives, but I think the way things have turned out in my life and career professionally, it’s been completely different. So I think the way to make them good is to win the title on Saturday and to bring this victory to my team, my family. My siblings, my father, my mother, and all the people who support me.”

Time will tell if Diego Lopes achieves his goal and wins the title for his family at UFC 314.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

