Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis had very different reactions to GFL fight falling through

By BJ Penn Staff - April 11, 2025

Tony Ferguson and Dillon might not be meeting in the GFL cage as soon as we thought, but it seems like the former still wants to fight.

Tony Ferguson, Dillon Danis, UFC, GFL, MMA

Ferguson, an accomplished UFC veteran, was slated to meet the BJJ specialist Danis at the GFL’s second event on May 25. It wasn’t meant to be. Days ago, news surfaced that the GFL was calling off its first two events, which were set for the same weekend in Los Angeles.

While the promotion’s commissioner Darren Owen claims the debut events are merely delayed, it remains to be seen if the promotion ever sees the light of day.

Ferguson, for his part, seems to think it will.

Shortly after news surfaced that the debut GFL events were off, he took to X to react. His message included a challenge to Danis.

“I know shit changed suddenly but that doesn’t mean I stop working toward Mythica Status MFs,” Ferguson wrote in a trademark, emoji-laden post. “This fight/season will happen one way or another.

“There’s no way that mooseknuckle Dillon Danis is a better athlete than me. Let’s dance, buddy! Will will prove it once the new location is locked.”

Tony Ferguson is considered one of the greatest lightweights in UFC history, famously winning 12-straight fights in the weight class in his heyday. However, his time with the promotion ended badly. He lost his last eight fights on the roster.

Dillon Danis reacts to Tony Ferguson fight cancellation

Ferguson’s planned opponent Dillon Danis is just 2-o in MMA. Both of the BJJ export’s victories came against fellow novices under the Bellator banner. The most recent was in 2019. His lone combat sports appearance since then was a boxing match with Logan Paul. After doing almost nothing for five rounds, he was disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct in the sixth.

Danis took a different stance after the Ferguson fight fell through.

“Being real, I’m frustrated as hell,” Danis wrote on X. “I wanted to stay as active as possible for myself and for everyone who supports me in 2025. First KSI canceled [a boxing match] on me, then said he wouldn’t be fit to reschedule. We couldn’t lock in a replacement. I said yes to everyone.

“Now with the Tony Ferguson fight being moved, I get the criticism. I know what people say about me not fighting. I don’t want that to be the narrative, and I’ve been doing everything I can to change it.

Danis concluded, “I just want to back up everything I’ve been saying and prove I’m the best in the world. Sorry, everyone.”

Time will tell if Danis and Ferguson ever meet in the cage. Much like Paige VanZant, who is making plans of her own, their futures are uncertain.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dillon Danis Tony Ferguson UFC

Related

Amanda Nunes

WATCH | Amanda Nunes seemingly confirms UFC return ahead of Pena-Harrison title fight

Cole Shelton - April 11, 2025
Paige VanZant, UFC, GFL, Global Fight League
UFC

Paige VanZant teases career move amid GFL drama

BJ Penn Staff - April 11, 2025

Paige VanZant was one of many former UFC stars to sign with upstart MMA promotion Global Fight League (GFL).

Colby Covington, UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Colby Covington goes scorched earth on Alexander Volkanovski ahead of UFC 314

BJ Penn Staff - April 11, 2025

When it comes to trash-talking in MMA, pretty much anything goes. However, most fighters have enough class to refrain from mentioning their rival’s family. Not Colby Covington.

Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria makes bold prediction for potential fight with Islam Makhachev: "I take him close to Khabib..."

Cole Shelton - April 11, 2025

Ilia Topuria has made a bold prediction for when he fights Islam Makhachev.

Conor McGregor, Sweet Love, UFC, MMA
UFC

Conor McGregor backed pop group releases first single 'Bad Guy'

BJ Penn Staff - April 11, 2025

Conor McGregor continues to expand his business portfolio.

Alex Pereira, UFC, MMA

WATCH | UFC star Alex Pereira recharges 'warrior spirit’ with traditional ceremony in Brazil

BJ Penn Staff - April 11, 2025
UFC Octagon
UFC

UFC 314: Forgotten contender hopes to remind fans how good he is in Miami

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 11, 2025

A forgotten contender on the UFC 314 card hopes to remind fans just how good he is.

Bryce Mitchell Jean Silva UFC 314 staredown
Jean Silva

Bryce Mitchell warns Jean Silva ahead of UFC 314 grudge match: 'I'm ready to kill'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 11, 2025

Bryce Mitchell believes Jean Silva will be in for a rude awakening at UFC 314.

Alexander Volkanovski
Diego Lopes

UFC 314 weigh-in results: Disaster avoided, title fight official, prelim fighter fails to hit target

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 11, 2025

The UFC 314 weigh-ins are in, and while there was one scale fail and a close call with the main card, fight fans are pleased with the outcome.

Julian Erosa
UFC

Julian Erosa expects to submit Darren Elkins with his patented guillotine at UFC 314: "A tailor-made opponent for me"

Cole Shelton - April 11, 2025

Julian Erosa is excited to fight a legend like Darren Elkins at UFC 314.