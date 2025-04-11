Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis had very different reactions to GFL fight falling through
Tony Ferguson and Dillon might not be meeting in the GFL cage as soon as we thought, but it seems like the former still wants to fight.
Ferguson, an accomplished UFC veteran, was slated to meet the BJJ specialist Danis at the GFL’s second event on May 25. It wasn’t meant to be. Days ago, news surfaced that the GFL was calling off its first two events, which were set for the same weekend in Los Angeles.
While the promotion’s commissioner Darren Owen claims the debut events are merely delayed, it remains to be seen if the promotion ever sees the light of day.
Ferguson, for his part, seems to think it will.
Shortly after news surfaced that the debut GFL events were off, he took to X to react. His message included a challenge to Danis.
I know shit changed suddenly but that doesn’t mean I stop working towards Mythica Status MF’s 💯 This fight/season will happen one way or another @mmagfl 🤝 there’s no way that mooseknuckle @dillondanis is a better Athlete than me. Let’s Dance Buddy!!! We will prove it once… pic.twitter.com/6pcYdpVZM8
— Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 10, 2025
“I know shit changed suddenly but that doesn’t mean I stop working toward Mythica Status MFs,” Ferguson wrote in a trademark, emoji-laden post. “This fight/season will happen one way or another.
“There’s no way that mooseknuckle Dillon Danis is a better athlete than me. Let’s dance, buddy! Will will prove it once the new location is locked.”
Tony Ferguson is considered one of the greatest lightweights in UFC history, famously winning 12-straight fights in the weight class in his heyday. However, his time with the promotion ended badly. He lost his last eight fights on the roster.
Dillon Danis reacts to Tony Ferguson fight cancellation
Ferguson’s planned opponent Dillon Danis is just 2-o in MMA. Both of the BJJ export’s victories came against fellow novices under the Bellator banner. The most recent was in 2019. His lone combat sports appearance since then was a boxing match with Logan Paul. After doing almost nothing for five rounds, he was disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct in the sixth.
Danis took a different stance after the Ferguson fight fell through.
Being real, I’m frustrated as hell. I wanted to stay as active as possible for myself and for everyone who supports me in 2025. First KSI canceled on me, then said he wouldn’t be fit to reschedule. We couldn’t lock in a replacement. I said yes to everyone. And now with the Tony…
— Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 10, 2025
“Being real, I’m frustrated as hell,” Danis wrote on X. “I wanted to stay as active as possible for myself and for everyone who supports me in 2025. First KSI canceled [a boxing match] on me, then said he wouldn’t be fit to reschedule. We couldn’t lock in a replacement. I said yes to everyone.
“Now with the Tony Ferguson fight being moved, I get the criticism. I know what people say about me not fighting. I don’t want that to be the narrative, and I’ve been doing everything I can to change it.
Danis concluded, “I just want to back up everything I’ve been saying and prove I’m the best in the world. Sorry, everyone.”
Time will tell if Danis and Ferguson ever meet in the cage. Much like Paige VanZant, who is making plans of her own, their futures are uncertain.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dillon Danis Tony Ferguson UFC