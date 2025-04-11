Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis had very different reactions to GFL fight falling through

Tony Ferguson and Dillon might not be meeting in the GFL cage as soon as we thought, but it seems like the former still wants to fight.

Ferguson, an accomplished UFC veteran, was slated to meet the BJJ specialist Danis at the GFL’s second event on May 25. It wasn’t meant to be. Days ago, news surfaced that the GFL was calling off its first two events, which were set for the same weekend in Los Angeles.

While the promotion’s commissioner Darren Owen claims the debut events are merely delayed, it remains to be seen if the promotion ever sees the light of day.

Ferguson, for his part, seems to think it will.

Shortly after news surfaced that the debut GFL events were off, he took to X to react. His message included a challenge to Danis.

I know shit changed suddenly but that doesn’t mean I stop working towards Mythica Status MF’s 💯 This fight/season will happen one way or another @mmagfl 🤝 there’s no way that mooseknuckle 🫎 @dillondanis is a better Athlete than me. Let’s Dance Buddy!!! We will prove it once… pic.twitter.com/6pcYdpVZM8 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 10, 2025

“I know shit changed suddenly but that doesn’t mean I stop working toward Mythica Status MFs,” Ferguson wrote in a trademark, emoji-laden post. “This fight/season will happen one way or another.

“There’s no way that mooseknuckle Dillon Danis is a better athlete than me. Let’s dance, buddy! Will will prove it once the new location is locked.”

Tony Ferguson is considered one of the greatest lightweights in UFC history, famously winning 12-straight fights in the weight class in his heyday. However, his time with the promotion ended badly. He lost his last eight fights on the roster.