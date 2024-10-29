UFC reportedly parts ways with Robelis Despaigne among others in recent roster purge

The UFC has reportedly parted ways with several fighters, including heavyweight Robelis Despaigne.

Earlier today, X account UFC Roster Tracker reported that several fighters have been removed from the roster. It should be noted that a fighter being removed from the online roster doesn’t always mean they’ve been removed from the company. In some cases, they could be going on hiatus, were suspended, or are injured.

Furthermore, being removed from the UFC roster doesn’t mean they were released either. Instead, it could mean that they fought out the deal with the company, and were not re-signed. In other cases, it could also be retirement. Nonetheless, fans shouldn’t expect to see these fighters anytime soon.

UFC cuts heavyweight Robelis Despaigne among others in a recent roster purge

Men’s Bantamweight: Jesse Butler (12-6 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Jesse Butler joined the UFC on short notice last summer, for a lightweight bout with Jim Miller. However, the 32-year-old was handed a brutal first-round knockout loss by ‘A10’. He dropped down to bantamweight to face Brad Katona in June and was handed a unanimous decision loss. Following that defeat, Butler has seemingly parted ways with the company.

Heavyweight: Robelis Despaigne (5-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Robelis Despaigne signed to the UFC with high hopes in late 2023. The 6’7 heavyweight scored four knockout wins on the regional scene and knocked out Josh Parisian in his promotional debut in March. However, back-t0-back losses to Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Austen Lane have ended his UFC tenure.

Men’s Bantamweight: Charalampos Grigoriou (8-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Charalampos Grigoriou signed to the UFC last year, following a knockout win on the Dana White Contender Series. However, he was handed a unanimous decision loss by Chad Anheliger in his promotional debut in March. He then suffered a submission loss to Toshiomi Kazama in August, in what will likely be his last octagon appearance.

Men’s Flyweight: Matheus Nicolau (19-5-1 MMA, 7-4 UFC)

The Brazilian flyweight is one of the more accomplished fighters on this list. Holding victories over Manel Kape and Tim Elliott, Matheus Nicolau started his second UFC tenure on a four-fight winning streak. However, three straight losses, including a defeat to Asu Almabayev earlier this month, have sent him packing.

Featherweight: Daniel Pineda (28-17 MMA, 5-8 1NC UFC)

‘The Pit’ is one of MMA’s longest-tenured action stars. Daniel Pineda has been fighting professionally since 2007 and competed in the PFL, Bellator, and even the EliteXC. However, he’s most known for his two UFC tenures, the latter of which began in 2020. While he scored two stoppage victories in his return, he retired following a loss to Darren Elkins earlier this month.

Men’s Bantamweight: Vinicius Salvaor (14-7 MMA, 0-3 UFC)

‘Fenomeno’ signed with the UFC following a knockout win over Shannon Ross on the Dana White Contender Series in 2022. However, three straight losses have seemingly sent him packing. The Brazilian last competed in May, suffering a knockout defeat to Adrian Yanez.

Women’s Bantamweight: Tamires Vidal (7-4 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

‘Tratora’ signed with the UFC in 2022, and scored a brutal knockout victory in her debut. However, Tamires Vidal’ suffered three straight losses in her subsequent bouts. She last appeared in the cage earlier this month, suffering a submission loss to Joselyn Edwards.

Women’s Strawweight: Jessica Penne (14-8 MMA, 3-6 UFC)

Jessica Penne was one of the longest-tenured members of the UFC roster. Debuting in 2014 fresh off The Ultimate Fighter, she worked her way up to a title shot in 2015 against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. However, Penne was dominated and finished that night and went on to lose five of her next seven bouts. She last appeared in the cage earlier this month, suffering a loss to Elise Reed.

What do you make of these UFC roster cuts? Do you wish they would’ve kept some of these fighters around?