Bobby Green issues statement after submission loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304: “I had a bad night”

Bobby Green has issued a statement after his first-round submission loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304.

Green was going into enemy territory to face Pimblett in a highly anticipated bout on Saturday night. It was a chance for ‘The Baddy’ to enter the lightweight rankings, but Green was the betting favorite.

It was in the opening round that Bobby Green opted to shoot in for a takedown on Paddy Pimblett who quickly locked up a guillotine choke and then proceeded to make a beautiful transition to a triangle submission. Green ended up going out cold from the choke and it was Pimblett who secured the first-round finish. Now, following the loss, Green has issued a statement on the defeat.

“What a day, thank you guys for checking in on me. I’m okay, I guess. Shit happens. Felt like I just slipped into some shit and it all just went the perfect way (for Paddy). I had a bad night. No excuses, shit happens. I live by the code, kill-or-be-killed and today I got killed. Let the ridicule begin, I know what comes with this, you guys can talk your shit, I know what comes from this, let’s go,” Green said in a statement.

As Bobby Green says, he’s a kill-or-be-killed fighter and unfortunately, that cost him against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304 as he suffered the first-round submission loss. It was a disappointing result for Green who likely will no longer be ranked at lightweight come Tuesday.

With the loss to Pimblett on Saturday in England, Bobby Green is now 32-16-1 and one NC in the UFC. Before the loss to Pimblett, he scored a decision win over Jim Miller to return to the win column after a KO loss to Jalin Turner. Green is 13-11-1 and one NC in the UFC. In his UFC tenure, Green has notable wins over Tony Ferguson, Grant Dawson, Al Iaquinta, Clay Guida, and Josh Thomson among others.