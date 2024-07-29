Bobby Green issues statement after submission loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304: “I had a bad night”

By Cole Shelton - July 29, 2024

Bobby Green has issued a statement after his first-round submission loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304.

Bobby Green

Green was going into enemy territory to face Pimblett in a highly anticipated bout on Saturday night. It was a chance for ‘The Baddy’ to enter the lightweight rankings, but Green was the betting favorite.

It was in the opening round that Bobby Green opted to shoot in for a takedown on Paddy Pimblett who quickly locked up a guillotine choke and then proceeded to make a beautiful transition to a triangle submission. Green ended up going out cold from the choke and it was Pimblett who secured the first-round finish. Now, following the loss, Green has issued a statement on the defeat.

“What a day, thank you guys for checking in on me. I’m okay, I guess. Shit happens. Felt like I just slipped into some shit and it all just went the perfect way (for Paddy). I had a bad night. No excuses, shit happens. I live by the code, kill-or-be-killed and today I got killed. Let the ridicule begin, I know what comes with this, you guys can talk your shit, I know what comes from this, let’s go,” Green said in a statement.

As Bobby Green says, he’s a kill-or-be-killed fighter and unfortunately, that cost him against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304 as he suffered the first-round submission loss. It was a disappointing result for Green who likely will no longer be ranked at lightweight come Tuesday.

With the loss to Pimblett on Saturday in England, Bobby Green is now 32-16-1 and one NC in the UFC. Before the loss to Pimblett, he scored a decision win over Jim Miller to return to the win column after a KO loss to Jalin Turner. Green is 13-11-1 and one NC in the UFC. In his UFC tenure, Green has notable wins over Tony Ferguson, Grant Dawson, Al Iaquinta, Clay Guida, and Josh Thomson among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bobby Green Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad

Kamaru Usman reacts to Belal Muhammad dethroning Leon Edwards at UFC 304: “This was textbook”

Susan Cox - July 29, 2024
Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway expresses disappointment over not headlining UFC 306 at the Sphere: “I feel damaged bro”

Susan Cox - July 29, 2024

Max Holloway is expressing his disappointment over not headlining UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Israel Adesanya's shocked reaction
Israel Adesanya

Watch | Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Belal Muhammad's win over Leon Edwards at UFC 304: “What a story!”

Susan Cox - July 29, 2024

Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Belal Muhammad’s win over Leon Edwards at UFC 304 has been posted to social media.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
Ilia Topuria

Dana White reacts to Ilia Topuria suggesting the UFC forced Max Holloway to sign the contract

Susan Cox - July 29, 2024

Dana White is reacting to Ilia Topuria suggesting that the UFC forced Max Holloway to sign the contract.

Arnold Allen wins
Giga Chikadze

Arnold Allen responds to Giga Chikadze’s injury revelation following UFC 304: “This is not the way”

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2024

UFC fighter Arnold Allen has responded to Giga Chikadze suggesting he picked up an injury during their UFC 304 showdown.

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev says UFC 308 return is in question due to hand injury: “I might even have to have surgery”

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2024
Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Photo | Belal Muhammad mocks Leon Edwards following UFC 304 title win: “I’ll give him a rematch in three years”

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has mocked Leon Edwards in the wake of his victory at UFC 304.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, UFC 305
Israel Adesanya

UFC releases official main card lineup for next month’s UFC 305: ‘Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya’ event

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2024

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released the main card for UFC 305, headlined by Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones reacts to Tom Aspinall's callout from UFC 304

Jeffrey Walter - July 28, 2024

Jon Jones has responded after once again being called out by interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall at UFC 304.

Paddy Pimblett, King Green, UFC 304, Results, UFC
UFC

Paddy Pimblett sends a message to his haters after sleeping King Green at UFC 304: "Everyone underestimates me, lad, just because I look like a 14-year-old girl"

Jeffrey Walter - July 28, 2024

Paddy Pimblett was thrilled to shut up his haters by sleeping King Green on the main card of UFC 304.