Tom Aspinall teases move to the WWE after wrapping UFC career: “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t enjoy it”

By Josh Evanoff - October 29, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is seemingly interested in heading to the WWE.

Tom Aspinall

The British fighter has been out of the cage since his first title defense at UFC 304 earlier this summer. In the co-main event, Tom Aspinall met Curtis Blaydes in a rematch of their encounter in 2022. While their first bout ended in an injury win for ‘Razor’, the second contest ended in a brutal knockout win for the Brit.

Following the victory, Tom Aspinall called to face undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones. However, Dana White instead granted the title opportunity to Stipe Miocic, who was booked to face ‘Bones’ last November before the titleholder pulled out due to injury. As of now, Aspinall remains unbooked.

However, Tom Aspinall did recently appear in a different ring. Earlier this month, the interim UFC heavyweight champion appeared in the WWE ring at a house show in Manchester. While Aspinall didn’t do much more than pose with current champions Cody Rhodes and Guenther, he still enjoyed the moment.

Tom Aspinall

Interim UFC champion Tom Aspinall teases future move to WWE after recent appearance

Speaking in a recent interview with SafestCasinoSites, Tom Aspinall discussed the WWE appearance. In the interview, the UFC champion admitted that he’s also interested in joining the likes of Michael Bisping to do analysis in the future. However, Aspinall is also down to move to the world of professional wrestling after he’s done fighting.

“Absolutely mate. That’s what I want to do in my post-fighting career. I’ve got my show on TNT Sports now, so I like the punditry side as well.” Tom Aspinall stated in the interview. “I’m very passionate about MMA, it’s been in my life for as long as I can remember. I like to think that I know more about MMA than most, and I can offer some kind of knowledge and breakdown to people who don’t understand MMA as well as I do…” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “But WWE is something new and exciting for me as well. I really enjoyed it, it’s a buzz. It’s another way to get out there in front of an audience and do something not quite as dangerous, but still get that thrill. I don’t know, I’ll cross that bridge when I come to it. I’ve still got a lot that I want to do in my MMA career. I’m not saying I want to hang up the gloves just yet, but I’d be lying if I said that I didn’t enjoy that. I enjoyed the whole thing.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC heavyweight champion? Do you want to see Tom Aspinall join the WWE one day?

Tom Aspinall UFC WWE News

