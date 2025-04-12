Aaron Pico makes interesting claim regarding UFC champion Ilia Topuria

By Harry Kettle - April 12, 2025

UFC newcomer Aaron Pico has made an interesting claim regarding his abilities in comparison to Ilia Topuria.

Aaron Pico

As we know, Aaron Pico has made his way into the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Ever since his arrival, many have wondered what kind of future he could have in the promotion. Some believe he’s ready to mix it up with the very best in the featherweight division, whereas others are of the belief that he needs a few warm-up fights before getting there.

Right now, Ilia Topuria is still the featherweight champion. Tonight, though, when the fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes begins, that belt will be vacated. Things are looking as interesting as they have done in a long time at 145 pounds and for Aaron Pico, this is a real opportunity for him to prove why he belongs amongst the elite.

In a recent Q&A session this week, Pico spoke confidently about both his boxing and his ability when compared to Topuria.

Pico’s view on Topuria

“I think I could be champion within a year,” Pico said at a UFC Q&A on Friday.

“I know that’s a bold prediction, but I truly feel it,” Pico continued.

He was then asked about his boxing abilities, especially in comparison to featherweight king Topuria.

“Ask Freddie Roach,” Pico referenced the legendary boxing coach.

“Ask Miguel Cotto. Ask Jose Ramirez, Ryan Garcia…

“They all know that I can box,” Pico said. “Topuria has really, really good hands, but I don’t think it’s at my level if I’m just being completely honest.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

There’s a lot that needs ironing out at featherweight. Now, though, with a newcomer like Aaron Pico, the UFC have plenty more options available to them.

Do you believe Aaron Pico would be able to defeat Ilia Topuria right now? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

