Aaron Pico makes interesting claim regarding UFC champion Ilia Topuria

UFC newcomer Aaron Pico has made an interesting claim regarding his abilities in comparison to Ilia Topuria.

As we know, Aaron Pico has made his way into the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Ever since his arrival, many have wondered what kind of future he could have in the promotion. Some believe he’s ready to mix it up with the very best in the featherweight division, whereas others are of the belief that he needs a few warm-up fights before getting there.

Right now, Ilia Topuria is still the featherweight champion. Tonight, though, when the fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes begins, that belt will be vacated. Things are looking as interesting as they have done in a long time at 145 pounds and for Aaron Pico, this is a real opportunity for him to prove why he belongs amongst the elite.

In a recent Q&A session this week, Pico spoke confidently about both his boxing and his ability when compared to Topuria.