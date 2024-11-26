Paddy Pimblett opens up on future fight against UFC champion Islam Makhachev: “Obviously I think I’d beat him”

By Josh Evanoff - November 26, 2024

Paddy Pimblett believes he can defeat UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Paddy Pimblett, Islam Makhachev, UFC

‘The Baddy’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a trip to Manchester in July. On the UFC 304 main card, Paddy Pimblett faced off with longtime lightweight contender Bobby Green. Heading into the contest, ‘King’ was seen as the biggest test of the Brit’s career. For his part, Green was fresh off a dominant win over Jim Miller in April at UFC 300.

However, the fight wasn’t even close. Paddy Pimblett quickly took down Green and scored a first-round submission victory. Following the win, the British star called out Renato Moicano. The Brazilian is currently on the shelf, healing from injuries sustained in training for his September victory over Benoit Saint-Denis.

However, the two lightweights are hoping to face off at some point in early 2025. It’s a fight that Paddy Pimblett believes will help push him up the rankings. Like every fighter at 155 pounds, the Brit is currently chasing lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. For his part, the Russian is currently expected to collide with Arman Tsaruykan at UFC 311 in January.

Paddy Pimblett targets future showdown with UFC champion Islam Makhachev

Speaking in a recent interview with StillRyan, Paddy Pimblett was asked about a future fight with Islam Makhachev. There, the grappler welcomed the challenge. Pimblett is aware that the bout would be the toughest of his career. However, ‘The Baddy’ also believes that he can beat anyone on any given night.

“People always say, ‘Do you think you beat Islam Makhachev?’, and I’m like, obviously.” Paddy Pimblett stated in the recent interview. “You’ve got to. You think I’m going to sit here and be like ‘Oh, no, he’d beat me’. Then I’m not a fighter, I’m a coward… I respect Islam, he’s a great champion. People would probably laugh at me for saying this but obviously I think I’d beat him.”

He continued, “I don’t think any man on this planet could beat me if I got into a cage with them, I think I’d beat everyone. In my mind, [he wouldn’t stand a chance], no, you know what I mean? If you think anyone in your division, or if anyone you’re rivals with can beat you, you’re in the wrong sport. Go and do footy, or rugby, or cricket, or basketball, or hockey, where you’ve got a team.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight? How do you think Islam Makhachev vs. Paddy Pimblett would go?

