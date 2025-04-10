Jim Miller plans to force Chase Hooper to fight him at UFC 314: “I’m going out there to fight him and make it a Jim Miller fight”

Jim Miller is eager to share the Octagon with Chase Hooper.

Miller wasn’t sure what would be next after his last win over Damon Jackson. But, after Hooper mentioned Miller as a possible opponent and he got the offer from the UFC which he jumped at.

“It’s a little bit later. I kind of put the hard deadline for myself at 50 fights. I’m 41, I’ll be 42 in August, and I don’t really want to still be doing this at 43. I’d like to be able to maintain a decent pace… He called me out after he beat Clay, and my phone buzzed right away, my coaches liked it. He was the one and only name Sean gave me,” Miller said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPenn.com.

Miller will also make his return on a stacked UFC 314 card. With Miller’s career nearing the end, he says he asked the UFC for his final fights to be on big pay-per-view cards.

“It’s exciting. That is one of the stipulations when I e-mailed Sean and said I have max five fights left, and I felt like all of them should be on big cards,” Miller said.

When Jim Miller does take on Chase Hooper at UFC 314, he is a sizeable underdog. However, he doesn’t care about that, as Miller is confident in his skillset that he will be able to push the pace and force Hooper to fight him.

“That is the fight game. Making somebody commit to anti-wrestling will make it easier to land shots on them. I think he is getting better, but it is also that his opponents have to respect his ground game,” Miller said. “There are both of those situations going on. Myself, I’ve been a black belt since he was in, like, the fourth grade. I have fought the best strikers this division has ever produced, so I’ve seen everything. I’m going out there to fight him and make it a Jim Miller fight and push him and capitalize on it.”