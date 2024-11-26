Wang Cong releases statement following historic upset loss at UFC Macau: “I still believe I’m the one”

UFC women’s flyweight contender Wang Cong has released a statement following her recent loss.

‘The Joker’ returned to the cage on the main card of UFC Macau on Saturday night. Just a few months removed from her stunning knockout win over Victoria Leonardo in August, Wang Cong met Gabriella Fernandes. ‘Gabi’ entered the cage fresh off a split-decision victory over Carli Judice earlier this year.

Heading into the flyweight showdown, Wang Cong was a massive betting favorite. For what it’s worth, the odds didn’t come as a huge surprise. The former kickboxer was seen as a promising prospect for 125 pounds, previously handing current UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko a decision loss in the ring back in 2015.

However, Wang Cong was upset by the Brazilian on Saturday night. After a back-and-forth first round, the Chinese prospect was dropped and quickly choked out by Fernandes. Having closed as a near -1000 betting favorite, the result instantly became one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. Just a few days removed from that defeat, Cong has taken to Instagram.

Wang Cong releases statement following brutal upset loss on UFC Macau main card

In the statement posted to social media, the Chinese fighter was largely respectful. Wang Cong thanked Gabriella Fernandes for accepting the bout, while also adding that she plans to be back. While many on social media taunted the striker following her upset loss, ‘The Joker’ plans to return to the cage sooner rather than later.

“Thanks for those who came out on Saturday night and fans supported me.” Wang Cong wrote in the social media post. “This is the fight game, one mistake can cost you the match. But I’m good, no injuries and in good spirit. I still believe I’m the one without a doubt. I will come back soon [UFC]. Also congratulations [Gabriella Fernandes], thank you for taking the fight. Hope you enjoy the China trip.”

Holding a 6-1 record in the cage, the 32-year-old striker still has a fair bit of potential. However, ‘The Joker’ still clearly has a lot she needs to work on if she’s going to be a contender in the UFC women’s flyweight division.

What do you make of these comments from Wang Cong? Who do you want to see ‘The Joker’ fight following her loss at UFC Macau?