GFL cancels first two events, future of promotion up in the air

The GFL has canceled its first two events, and the future of the promotion is very much in doubt.

Rumors started to swirl on Wednesday night that the GFL may have to postpone their first two events scheduled for next month. However, MMA reporter Ariel Helwai reported that the two events have indeed been postponed, and the future of the promotion is up in the air.

GFL has canceled its first two events, scheduled for May 24 and 25 in Los Angeles, per multiple sources and confirmed by CSAC executive director Andy Foster. There are serious doubts about the future of the promotion. Reached out to founder Darren Owen but no reply at this… — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 10, 2025

The plan was for the GFL to have back-to-back events on May 24 and May 25 in Los Angeles, but that will no longer be the case. The promotion had a team format and had signed several former UFC champions and some of the biggest names in the sport.

The first event was set to feature Urijah Faber vs Renan Barao 3, Anthony Pettis vs Benson Henderson 3, as well as Holly Holm, Derek Brunson, Sage Northcutt, Marlon Moraes, and others competing on the card. The second event was set to be headlined by Dillon Danis vs Tony Ferguson.