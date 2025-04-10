GFL cancels first two events, future of promotion up in the air

By Cole Shelton - April 9, 2025

The GFL has canceled its first two events, and the future of the promotion is very much in doubt.

GFL Global Fight League

Rumors started to swirl on Wednesday night that the GFL may have to postpone their first two events scheduled for next month. However, MMA reporter Ariel Helwai reported that the two events have indeed been postponed, and the future of the promotion is up in the air.

“GFL has canceled its first two events, scheduled for May 24 and 25 in Los Angeles, per multiple sources and confirmed by CSAC executive director Andy Foster. There are serious doubts about the future of the promotion. Reached out to founder Darren Owen but no reply at this time,” Helwani reported on X.

The plan was for the GFL to have back-to-back events on May 24 and May 25 in Los Angeles, but that will no longer be the case. The promotion had a team format and had signed several former UFC champions and some of the biggest names in the sport.

The first event was set to feature Urijah Faber vs Renan Barao 3, Anthony Pettis vs Benson Henderson 3, as well as Holly Holm, Derek Brunson, Sage Northcutt, Marlon Moraes, and others competing on the card. The second event was set to be headlined by Dillon Danis vs Tony Ferguson.

GFL founder planned to shake up MMA landscape

GFL founder Darren Owen planned to shake up the MMA landscape with his new promotion.

The GFL planned to share 50 percent of the revenue with fighters as he wanted to see fighters get paid more.

“Everything and more is falling into place,” Owen said, via Sportsnet. “It’s pretty inspiring, it’s pretty amazing. It is definitely even bigger and better than I anticipated it would have been at this time… To know that we are fixing the issues that everyone is having — and creating something new and different that’s wanted and that’s needed… It’s just the evolution of the sport (MMA).”

Despite the goals, it appears the GFL will fail to even host one event.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

MMA News UFC

Related

Jim Miller

Jim Miller plans to force Chase Hooper to fight him at UFC 314: "I'm going out there to fight him and make it a Jim Miller fight"

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2025
Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett plans to speak to the ref about "dirty" Michael Chandler ahead of UFC 314 fight: "I hope I get a good ref"

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2025

Paddy Pimblett admits he is worried about Michael Chandler and his dirty antics ahead of their UFC 314 fight.

Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

UFC 314 | Pro fighters make their picks for Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2025

In the co-main event of UFC 314, a pivotal five-round lightweight bout takes place as Michael Chandler takes on Paddy Pimblett. Heading into the fight, Chandler is a +124 underdog, while the Brit is a -160 favorite on FanDuel.

Jean Silva
Jean Silva

Jean Silva believes Bryce Mitchell will retire after the beating he receives at UFC 314: "He's going to have some brain damage"

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2025

Jean Silva thinks he could end Bryce Mitchell’s career at UFC 314 on Saturday.

Israel Adesanya and Eugene Bareman
UFC

Israel Adesanya's coach unsure of former UFC champion's future in MMA

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 9, 2025

The future of Israel Adesanya inside the Octagon is unclear.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Results, Sean O'Malley, UFC

UFC 316: Merab Dvalishvili explains why he doesn't mind title rematch against Sean O’Malley

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 9, 2025
UFC Octagon blue
Michael Chandler

Major upset brewing for marquee UFC 314 main card fight, says former two-division champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 9, 2025

A former UFC champion thinks an upset is brewing with a major UFC 314 fight.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison wants to respect UFC 316 foe Julianna Pena

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025

UFC star Kayla Harrison has admitted that she wants to be able to respect her upcoming UFC 316 opponent Julianna Pena.

Aaron Pico
Movsar Evloev

Aaron Pico provides update on rumored Movsar Evloev debut fight

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025

UFC newcomer Aaron Pico has provided an update on his rumored debut showdown with Movsar Evloev.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304, Bonus, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

Demetrious Johnson believes Paddy Pimblett will one day become UFC champion

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson is of the belief that Paddy Pimblett could one day become UFC lightweight champion.