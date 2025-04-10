Three more UFC fighters released from their contracts with the promotion

Diana Belbita, SeungWoo Choi and Istela Nunes have all been removed from the official UFC roster, as per sources close to Guilherme Cruz.

Part of being in the Ultimate Fighting Championship is trying to navigate your way through the turbulent waters of being on the roster. In the UFC, there’s no guarantee of success, and that much goes without saying. Alas, you can be kept on the roster for a multitude of reasons – and you can also be released for a lot of reasons too.

The expectations are high and if they aren’t met for whatever reason, you could disappear just as quickly as you’ve arrived. Alternatively, you may end up staying for years in the UFC, without ever making too much of an impact at the elite level.

Recently, the aforementioned Guilherme Gruz noted that three fighters have now been let go from their UFC deals.

Belbita released the following statement on social media.