Renato Moicano calls out Paddy Pimblett for UFC London main event

Renato Moicano has his next opponent and date in his sights.

Moicano is coming off a statement win over Benoit Saint-Denis in France. Now, the Brazilian is looking to go back into enemy territory as he’s called out Paddy Pimblett to headline UFC London.

UFC London Main event !? Moicano vs pimblett!? What do you guys think !? #mma #ufc #ufclondon — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) November 12, 2024

Moicano’s post came after the UFC announced they are returning to London for a Fight Night at the O2 Arena on Saturday, March 22. A Moican0-Pimblett fight is something both men have talked about in the past and does make a lot of sense.

However, it’s uncertain if the UFC has an interest in making the fight, or if Pimblett will even headline the card.