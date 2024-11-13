Renato Moicano calls out Paddy Pimblett for UFC London main event

By Cole Shelton - November 12, 2024

Renato Moicano has his next opponent and date in his sights.

Renato Moicano and Paddy Pimblett

Moicano is coming off a statement win over Benoit Saint-Denis in France. Now, the Brazilian is looking to go back into enemy territory as he’s called out Paddy Pimblett to headline UFC London.

“UFC London Main event !? Moicano vs pimblett!? What do you guys think !? #mma #ufc #ufclondon,” Moicano wrote.

Moicano’s post came after the UFC announced they are returning to London for a Fight Night at the O2 Arena on Saturday, March 22. A Moican0-Pimblett fight is something both men have talked about in the past and does make a lot of sense.

However, it’s uncertain if the UFC has an interest in making the fight, or if Pimblett will even headline the card.

Renato Moicano and Paddy Pimblett trade back-and-forths

Renato Moicano and Paddy Pimblett have gone back and forth with each other for quite some time.

After Moincao beat Saint-Denis at UFC Paris, he called out Pimblett in his post-fight interview.

“Next, I want easy money,” Moicano said. “Paddy Pimblett, easy money. Dan Hooker, easy money. Don’t come up with bullshit fights. Don’t come up with guys that are tough. I want easy fights. I just beat a hell of an athlete everybody was talking about, Benoit Saint-Denis. But guess what, Money Moicano is the man tonight.”

After Moicano’s interview, Pimblett took to his Instagram to share a caption of ‘Let’s do this’ seemingly showing his interest in taking the bout.

Renato Moicano (20-5-1) is coming off the win over Saint-Denis. Moicano is ranked 10th at lightweight and is riding a four-fight winning streak. The Brazilian has notable wins over Jalin Turner, Drew Dober, Alex Hernandez, Calvin Kattar, Cub Swanson, and Jeremy Stephens among others.

Paddu Pimblett (22-3) is coming off a submission win over King Green in July. Pimblett is ranked 14th at lightweight. The Brit is a perfect 6-0 in the UFC with notable wins over Tony Ferguson and Jared Gordon.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Paddy Pimblett Renato Moicano UFC

