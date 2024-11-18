Jim Miller reveals plans for retirement after big win at UFC 309
UFC legend Jim Miller has provided an update on his retirement plans following his victory over Damon Jackson at UFC 309.
Last weekend at UFC 309, Jim Miller picked up his record-extending 27th win in the Octagon. He did so by submitting Damon Jackson, reminding the masses that even at the age of 41, he’s still got what it takes to finish opponents in the UFC.
For Miller, it was the 45th time that he’d appeared under the Ultimate Fighting Championship umbrella. Some feel as if he should start to consider retirement, but the man himself still appears to be in great shape given how long his career has been.
During a recent interview, Miller revealed when he’s planning on calling it a day in mixed martial arts.
Miller eyes 50 appearances
“The 50 is the hard stop,” Miller told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. “You guys can hold me to that sh*t. Yeah, 100 percent. 100 percent. Unless, they’re like, ‘A couple million dollars.’ Then, it’s 51. I’m ready to move on to other stuff. There are definitely parts of me that are ready to make a commitment to something else. It’s going to be difficult. It’s got to be f*cking hard to not get to do this.”
“I’ve never had a real job,” Miller said. “I framed houses with my father. When I was in college, I worked at Buffalo Wild Wings for a little bit. I was a pretty crappy fry cook for a couple months there. But yeah, I’m a fighter. That’s what I do. I know everybody’s road is different and I’m trying to create my own and be in a good spot to move on to something else.
“I want to have some energy left to do other stuff. 50 is a hard stop. The goal of mine is to get to 30 wins, so in those five fights, get three more wins and really put that one away. And just have some fun fights and fight on some big cards and fight some guys that I’ve been fans of forever.”
