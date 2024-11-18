Jim Miller reveals plans for retirement after big win at UFC 309

UFC legend Jim Miller has provided an update on his retirement plans following his victory over Damon Jackson at UFC 309.

Last weekend at UFC 309, Jim Miller picked up his record-extending 27th win in the Octagon. He did so by submitting Damon Jackson, reminding the masses that even at the age of 41, he’s still got what it takes to finish opponents in the UFC.

For Miller, it was the 45th time that he’d appeared under the Ultimate Fighting Championship umbrella. Some feel as if he should start to consider retirement, but the man himself still appears to be in great shape given how long his career has been.

During a recent interview, Miller revealed when he’s planning on calling it a day in mixed martial arts.