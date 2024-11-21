Ian Machado Garry opens up on UFC 310 showdown against Shavkat Rakhmonov: “Undefeated vs. Undefeated”

By Josh Evanoff - November 21, 2024

Ian Machado Garry can’t wait to lock horns with Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry

‘The Future’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon since a unanimous decision victory over Michael Page in June. The win was Ian Machado Garry’s biggest of his career thus far and moved him to a stellar 15-0 inside the cage. Following the victory, the Irishman called for a showdown with fellow unbeaten contender, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Well, Ian Machado Garry got exactly what he wanted. While the Irishman was initially set to face Joaquin Buckley in December, he was instead moved onto the UFC 310 card. After Belal Muhammad withdrew from his title defense against Shavkat Rakhmonov, Garry was moved in. The two welterweights are now set to meet in a five-round title eliminator in Las Vegas.

For Ian Machado Garry, the bout is easily the biggest of his career. Speaking in a recent video published to social media, the 27-year-old opened up on the bout. While Garry has trained with Shavkat Rakhmonov in the past, that’s no issue. The Irishman knows how good ‘Nomad’ is, and he can’t wait to face him inside the octagon.

Ian Machado Garry previews UFC 310 showdown against Shavkat Rakhmonov

“Honestly, I was pushing for the Shavkat fight. I was pushing.” Ian Machado Garry stated in the video published to social media, promoting his UFC 310 return. “I was pushing for undefeated versus undefeated. We’ve trained together, we know how good we are, we both respect each other. He probably respects me a lot less than I respect him, which is okay.”

He continued, “That’s okay. That’s the way it should be at that point in our careers. But the truth is, I will take his 0, and I will take that belt.”

For what it’s worth, Shavkat Rakhmonov is incredibly confident ahead of his UFC 310 return as well. Prior to signing a deal to face Garry, ‘Nomad’ opened up on his time training with the Irishman. According to Rakhmonov, he didn’t have a lot of trouble sparring with ‘The Future’.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Do you think Ian Machado Garry will defeat Shavkat Rakhmonov next month?

