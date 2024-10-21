Brendan Schaub offers to fight ‘fake gangster’ Nate Diaz after recent insult: “I will twist your f*cking neck off”

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub has responded to Nate Diaz.

Earlier this week, the retired fighter went viral on social media discussing his longtime teammate, Shane Carwin. The former UFC interim heavyweight champion went public with his health issues earlier this month in a letter of support for a proposed settlement to end the UFC’s antitrust lawsuit. On his podcast, Brendan Schaub openly wept discussing Carwin’s brain trauma.

Well, that video seemingly made its way around to Nate Diaz. The longtime fan favorite hasn’t been seen in action since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal in the boxing ring in August. On X, the former UFC title challenger mocked Schaub. While Diaz didn’t specify why he was targeting the heavyweight, he did add a crying emoji, seemingly referencing the new video.

Well, the podcaster has responded in kind. On his podcast earlier today, Brendan Schaub completely ripped into Nate Diaz. The former UFC heavyweight said he would love to grapple with the Stockton native, adding that he would destroy him. While Schaub hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Travis Browne in 2014, he believes he still has enough left in the tank to beat Diaz.

Brendan the big ol pussy schaub 😢 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 18, 2024

Schaub to Nate Diaz: You Ain’t Gonna Do SH*T | UFC 308 | Episode 407 pic.twitter.com/GHLKVHZ6Nx — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) October 21, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub responds to Nate Diaz’s recent attack

“This, I assume and most people tell me that it’s in response to me getting emotional over my friend of 20 years, who I owe most of my UFC career to.” Brendan Schaub stated, discussing Nate Diaz’s recent comment. “He paid for me when I couldn’t afford the gym, couldn’t afford private lessons and we came up together. He became interim heavyweight champ, I became top ten in the world… He’s experiencing some of the worst side effects of dedicating his life to mixed martial arts. I guess me getting emotional about that makes me a big old p*ssy.”

He continued, “Which is weird, I don’t get it. Here’s how I feel about it… I guess he needs to do this to stay current, but I retired like 15 years ago man. But that’s social media, that’s not real. This is what’s real: I will f*ck you up. I’m not asking for this, I don’t want to f*ck him up, and I’m not trying to f*ck him up. [But] if he walked in right now, only one of us is going to leave unscathed and it’s me, every f*cking day of the week. 365 days a year, I will snap his f*cking neck… I’m not this fake gangster, I don’t go looking for fights. I know I’m tough, I don’t have to get on Twitter and blast it out and prove it every day because I’m insecure because of whatever f*cking childhood trauma. I don’t have to do that at the end of the day, but I will twist your f*cking neck off.”

For what it’s worth, this is far from the first time Brendan Schaub and Nate Diaz have clashed. The two famously had a shouting match backstage at Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC heavyweight? Would you watch Brendan Schaub vs. Nate Diaz?