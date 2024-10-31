Chad Anheliger expects to “run through” Cody Gibson at UFC Edmonton: “I’m as sharp as I’ve ever been”

By Cole Shelton - October 31, 2024

Chad Anheliger will finally get to fight in Canada for the UFC.

Chad Anheliger

Anheliger has fought four times in the UFC, but he hasn’t been booked to fight on any of the Canadian cards. But, after his last win, which was also the final fight of his deal, the promotion re-signed him and offered him Cody Gibson at UFC Edmonton.

“Yeah man, a lot of things came together at once,” Anheliger said to BJPENN.com. “I wanted to re-sign after my last fight, which happened at the same time I got the fight offer. I got a great fight offer against Cody, plus I got a new contract, plus it’s in Edmonton. It was win-win-win, it was great timing, that was super exciting, I’m looking for it.”

Once Chad Angeliger got the new contract, he said it was a weight off his shoulders. It also gave him more confidence that he belongs, while getting a guy like Cody Gibson is exciting for him.

Anheliger knows Gibson is a top-level bantamweight, but he believes his speed and timing will be the difference at UFC Edmonton.

“I know he doesn’t have a stellar record in the UFC but he’s absolutely one of the tougher guys in the division,” Anheliger said. “We both are coming off big wins, this is a step up and I’m looking forward to making the most of it… I match up well, I got great speed and footwork, and he’s a big bigger, which he uses his advantage. But, I have a lot of speed and timing and that will overcome his advantages. I’ve proven it time and time, these guys think they can strike with me and they change their mind. I defend the takedown and then they are in no man’s land, which is what I expect to do to Cody.”

Chad Anheliger vows to finish Cody Gibson

Ultimately, with Chad Anheliger expecting to be the faster striker, he’s confident he can catch Cody Gibson. Anheliger not only believes he’ll win, but he thinks he’ll run through Gibson to have a statement win.

“Stoppage loss number two in the UFC,” Anheliger said. “I’m as sharp as I’ve ever been. I hit well, my confidence is sky-high, and getting this new contract is a big weight off my shoulders. Really building my confidence and I’m as dangerous as I’ve ever been and I’ll run through Cody.”

Should Anheliger get his hand raised at UFC Edmonton, the goal is to get fun and exciting fights going forward.

“There are still so many great fights that I’m not worried about rankings. I want to get the best matchups out there that people care about.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

