Mike Tyson might choose to fight high against Jake Paul in boxing return: “That’s a possibility!”

By Josh Evanoff - September 24, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson could be high on more than just life when he faces Jake Paul in November.

Mike Tyson

‘Iron Mike’ and ‘The Problem Child’ are set to face off later this year at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The fight booking is a re-scheduling of their July contest when Mike Tyson was forced out due to health issues. The 58-year-old had to pull out due to an ulcer issue but is now deep into training.

Earlier this week, Mike Tyson appeared in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. There, the boxing legend stated that he was taking his training seriously, and was having to rely on massages to stay in shape. Given Jake Paul’s 30-year age advantage over ‘Iron Mike’, it makes sense that the heavyweight is trying to do everything he can.

It appears that the 58-year-old’s preparation could include smoking marijuana. In the interview, Kimmel asked Mike Tyson if he was using any substances during fight camp. For those unaware, the boxing legend is a heavy user of marijuana, mushrooms, and other psychedelics. Tyson even has his own cannabis company, titled ‘Tyson 2.0’.

58-year-old Mike Tyson opens up on boxing return against Jake Paul

While Mike Tyson isn’t getting high in training camp, that doesn’t mean he won’t be on fight night. In the interview with Kimmel, the boxing legend admitted that he might choose to smoke before his bout against Jake Paul. For what it’s worth, Tyson admitted to getting high before he demolished Andrew Golota in 2000.

“I’m almost 60 years old, he’s 27, so I don’t know.” Mike Tyson stated during the interview. “I started Jake Paul off [in his career]. On my fight with Roy Jones Jr., I allowed him on the undercard. I decided to start him, and now I’m going to finish him… In this particular fight, he has to go. I don’t look at this like it’s going to be an easy fight, this guy is going to be prepared but I’m prepared for it.”

He continued, “That’s part of fighting, I’m nervous too. But the closer I get to the fight, the less nervous I get. I’m training extremely hard. I start at 11 AM, and I might leave the gym at 5 [PM]…I have smoked, but I won’t anytime soon. I’m going to be so high on life [in the ring], yeah. That’s a possibility [I’ll be high on marijuana] too!”

What do you make of these comments from the boxing legend? Do you believe Mike Tyson will beat Jake Paul in November?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson

