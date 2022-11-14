Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield announce ear-shaped marijuana gummies collaboration dubbed ‘Holy Bites’

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are done fighting, but they’re still promoters at heart.

‘Iron Mike’ and ‘The Real Deal’ graced the boxing ring on two occasions in the 1990s. Both matchups are historic and well-remembered, but for very different reasons. In 1996, they met for the first time, with Holyfield pulling off a shocking 11th-round knockout.

They soon agreed to a rematch, set for the following June. That second outing might be more memorable than the first, but not due to any knockout. After taking multiple headbutts, Tyson lost his cool in the second clash.

That loss of composure led to a shocking moment in the third round. While clinching with Holyfield, Tyson bit a chunk out of his foe’s ear. He was disqualified in between rounds, and a post-fight brawl broke out.

Decades later, the moment is still one of the most shocking in the history of boxing. However, it appears that Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are over the rematch, as evidenced by their announcement earlier today.

Over the last few years, Tyson has gotten into the marijuana business. Earlier this year, he went viral for his release of ‘Mike Bites’. The product was a marijuana gummy in the shape of an ear, a clear nod to his rematch with Holyfield. The announcement went over well, but now there’s more to come.

Now, it seems that the two sides are coming together to promote ‘Holy Bites’. The product will be ear-shaped gummies that feature THC and Delta-8. Holyfield appeared in an advertisement for the new product and announced that he would be launching a new line of cannabis alongside Tyson next year.

The new product is expected to be released later this month.

