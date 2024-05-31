Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson postponed due to ‘Iron Mike’ suffering a medical emergency

By Josh Evanoff - May 31, 2024

The professional boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is no longer going down on July 20th.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

‘The Problem Child’ and ‘Iron Mike’ were set to headline a Netflix-promoted event this summer in Dallas. While many cautioned Mike Tyson away from fighting given his age, the legend felt that he had to face Jake Paul. Furthermore, the bout was sanctioned as an actual professional boxing match, and not an exhibition, earlier this month.

The professional boxing match is set to set a record, for the biggest age gap between two opponents. Due to the 30-year age gap between the two, many, including UFC President Dana White, slammed the bout. However, Mike Tyson himself was undeterred. At a press conference earlier this month, the legendary heavyweight revealed that he might keep fighting after facing Jake Paul.

However, medical issues have gotten in the way of Mike Tyson’s comeback. Earlier this week, it was reported that the boxing legend had a medical emergency while boarding a plane. Later, Tyson’s team stated that the issue was a bad ulcer flare-up. However, Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions insisted that the bout was still on.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson officially postponed due to the boxing legend’s health issues

However, plans change. Earlier today, Netflix released a statement on social media, announcing that Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson would no longer be going down on July 20th. While they declined to reveal a fight date, the statement confirmed that the boxing match will be re-scheduled for later this year.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” A Netflix press release read, containing a quote from Mike Tyson. “My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon.”

He continued, “Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you want to see Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson re-scheduled or canceled outright?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

