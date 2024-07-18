VIDEO | Mike Perry fights Jake Paul’s mascot at boxing open workout

Mike Perry paused his pre-fight open workout to throw hands at a mascot advertising one of Jake Paul’s companies.

W, Paul’s personal care product line which includes antiperspirant deodorant and body wash, is one of the sponsors of his upcoming boxing match against Perry. Paul and Perry will headline a boxing event in Tampa, FL on Saturday.

Paul vs. Perry also features the return of seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano, who will face Stevie Morgan in the card’s co-main event.

Tensions are ramping up between Paul and Perry ahead of their boxing showcase. The two sides had a heated face-to-face interview earlier this week, and the fight is expected to be one of the biggest clashes of the summer.

At Wednesday’s open workouts in Tampa, a W mascot crashed Perry’s session, to which the latter didn’t take fondly. Perry threw a few punches at the mascot and dropped him before security personnel intervened.