VIDEO | Mike Perry fights Jake Paul’s mascot at boxing open workout

By Curtis Calhoun - July 17, 2024

Mike Perry paused his pre-fight open workout to throw hands at a mascot advertising one of Jake Paul’s companies.

Mike Perry

W, Paul’s personal care product line which includes antiperspirant deodorant and body wash, is one of the sponsors of his upcoming boxing match against Perry. Paul and Perry will headline a boxing event in Tampa, FL on Saturday.

Paul vs. Perry also features the return of seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano, who will face Stevie Morgan in the card’s co-main event.

Tensions are ramping up between Paul and Perry ahead of their boxing showcase. The two sides had a heated face-to-face interview earlier this week, and the fight is expected to be one of the biggest clashes of the summer.

At Wednesday’s open workouts in Tampa, a W mascot crashed Perry’s session, to which the latter didn’t take fondly. Perry threw a few punches at the mascot and dropped him before security personnel intervened.

Mike Perry ramps up the intensity ahead of Jake Paul fight

Watch the incident involving Perry and Paul’s mascot below.

As of this writing, it’s uncertain if the person in the mascot costume was injured during the altercation. Perry hasn’t spoken out on the incident since it went viral on social media.

Perry will look to earn his first professional boxing win this weekend against Paul. He hasn’t competed in the boxing ring since a loss to Kenneth McNeil in 2015.

Since parting ways with the UFC, Perry has become a superstar in the world of bare-knuckle fighting. He’s unbeaten in Bare Knuckle FC and has earned wins against former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez.

Meanwhile, Paul is looking to keep up his momentum after three consecutive wins. His fight with Perry marks his return after a knockout win against Ryan Bourland in March.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Perry

Related

Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia rumored for New Years Eve exhibition bout in Japan

Susan Cox - July 17, 2024
Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2
Jorge Masvidal

Report | Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal pay-per-view did “horrible” numbers: “I was absolutely stunned how poorly it did”

Susan Cox - July 17, 2024

The Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal pay-per-view reportedly did ‘horrible’ numbers.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul calls Mike Perry an "appetizer" for Mike Tyson fight later this year: "It’s a good warm-up"

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2024

Jake Paul believes Mike Perry was the perfect replacement for Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul, Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Jake Paul takes aim at Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal following their recent boxing match: “Guess that $15 million from PFL needs to be taken a little more seriously”

Susan Cox - July 16, 2024

Jake Paul is taking aim at Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal following their recent boxing match.

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk’s coach won’t rule out MMA “wildcard option” after he retires Tyson Fury in rematch

Harry Kettle - July 16, 2024

Oleksandr Usyk’s coach has refused to rule out a mixed martial arts “wildcard” option if he defeats Tyson Fury again.

Teofimo Lopez

Teofimo Lopez ponders welterweight move, could he fight Brian Norman Jr. next?

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024
Mike Perry
Boxing News

Mike Perry doubts Jake Paul ever fights him under bare-knuckle rules: "I’m going to beat him with 10-ounce gloves on"

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024

Mike Perry doesn’t believe Jake Paul would ever agree to fight him under bare-knuckle boxing rules.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Jake Paul

Video | Jake Paul prank calls Mike Perry ahead of their upcoming boxing match

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2024

Jake Paul has prank called Mike Perry as the countdown to their boxing showdown on July 20 continues.

Gervonta Davis, Vasyl Lomachenko
Gervonta Davis

REPORT | Gervonta Davis vs. Vasyl Lomachenko targeted for November in Las Vegas

Josh Evanoff - July 11, 2024

According to Bob Arum, a boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Vasyl Lomachenko is in the works.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Jake Paul wants PFL fight against Mike Perry after boxing match: "My wrestling background is going to come out!"

Josh Evanoff - July 10, 2024

After Jake Paul faces Mike Perry in the boxing ring, he’s down to face him in the PFL cage.