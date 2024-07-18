VIDEO | Mike Perry fights Jake Paul’s mascot at boxing open workout
Mike Perry paused his pre-fight open workout to throw hands at a mascot advertising one of Jake Paul’s companies.
W, Paul’s personal care product line which includes antiperspirant deodorant and body wash, is one of the sponsors of his upcoming boxing match against Perry. Paul and Perry will headline a boxing event in Tampa, FL on Saturday.
Paul vs. Perry also features the return of seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano, who will face Stevie Morgan in the card’s co-main event.
Tensions are ramping up between Paul and Perry ahead of their boxing showcase. The two sides had a heated face-to-face interview earlier this week, and the fight is expected to be one of the biggest clashes of the summer.
At Wednesday’s open workouts in Tampa, a W mascot crashed Perry’s session, to which the latter didn’t take fondly. Perry threw a few punches at the mascot and dropped him before security personnel intervened.
Mike Perry ramps up the intensity ahead of Jake Paul fight
Watch the incident involving Perry and Paul’s mascot below.
Mike Perry just fought Jake Paul’s mascot at the open workout 😭😭
🎥 @DAZNBoxing #Boxing #PaulPerry
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 17, 2024
As of this writing, it’s uncertain if the person in the mascot costume was injured during the altercation. Perry hasn’t spoken out on the incident since it went viral on social media.
Perry will look to earn his first professional boxing win this weekend against Paul. He hasn’t competed in the boxing ring since a loss to Kenneth McNeil in 2015.
Since parting ways with the UFC, Perry has become a superstar in the world of bare-knuckle fighting. He’s unbeaten in Bare Knuckle FC and has earned wins against former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez.
Meanwhile, Paul is looking to keep up his momentum after three consecutive wins. His fight with Perry marks his return after a knockout win against Ryan Bourland in March.
