Video | Jake Paul prank calls Mike Perry ahead of their upcoming boxing match

By Harry Kettle - July 14, 2024

Jake Paul has prank called Mike Perry as the countdown to their boxing showdown on July 20 continues.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry

Initially, Jake Paul was set to take on Mike Tyson this month. Unfortunately, that contest was postponed, meaning there was a spot available to take on ‘The Problem Child’. Now, he’ll go head to head with Mike Perry, a man who has made a real name for himself since leaving the UFC. Most notably, he’s been able to become the biggest star in bare-knuckle boxing by some distance.

RELATED: Jake Paul wants PFL fight against Mike Perry after boxing match: “My wrestling background is going to come out!”

Alas, he’ll be shifting his focus to the squared circle next weekend when he battles Paul at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. While Perry is likely to be the underdog, he’s the kind of fighter who isn’t going to shy away from a war. Thankfully for him, Jake has a reputation for going out there and putting on a show.

In the following footage, as part of the build-up, Paul decided to try and wind Perry up with a prank call – and it seemed to work.

Paul winds up Perry

Initially, the YouTuber decided to pretend to be a boxing journalist conducting an interview. ‘Platinum’ answered a few questions, but things quickly took a turn when Paul asked him about getting knocked out. Mike wasn’t best pleased, and began verbally teeing off on his opponent.

Nobody really knows what kind of matchup we’re going to get when they lock horns. What we do know, though, is that there are bound to be some really fun moments throughout the course of fight week.

What do you believe will happen when Jake Paul competes against Mike Perry? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Perry

