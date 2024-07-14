Video | Jake Paul prank calls Mike Perry ahead of their upcoming boxing match

Jake Paul has prank called Mike Perry as the countdown to their boxing showdown on July 20 continues.

Initially, Jake Paul was set to take on Mike Tyson this month. Unfortunately, that contest was postponed, meaning there was a spot available to take on ‘The Problem Child’. Now, he’ll go head to head with Mike Perry, a man who has made a real name for himself since leaving the UFC. Most notably, he’s been able to become the biggest star in bare-knuckle boxing by some distance.

Alas, he’ll be shifting his focus to the squared circle next weekend when he battles Paul at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. While Perry is likely to be the underdog, he’s the kind of fighter who isn’t going to shy away from a war. Thankfully for him, Jake has a reputation for going out there and putting on a show.

In the following footage, as part of the build-up, Paul decided to try and wind Perry up with a prank call – and it seemed to work.