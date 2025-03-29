Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez to receive ‘multi-fight’ offer upon prison release

There will be a multi-fight contract waiting for former UFC champion Cain Velasquez when he gets out of prison—if he decides he wants to compete again.

Velasquez is currently behind bars after catching an attempted murder charge several years ago. The incident in question occurred in 2022, when he fired his gun at a man he claimed molested his young son, and accidentally injured the man’s stepfather in the process. Velasquez received a ton of support from the MMA community after the incident. UFC CEO Dana White even wrote the judge a letter on the former champ’s behalf. However, he was ultimately sentenced to five years earlier this week.

However, when the time Velasquez already served is factored in, he could be a free man in the next year or so. When he is, he can ostensibly expect a multi-fight offer from Dirty Boxing Championship, a new combat sports promotion helmed by Mike Perry and co-owned by current UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones.

The promotion announced its plans to offer Velasquez a contract on its social media channels this week.

“Dirty Boxing Championship will offer a multi-fight contract to Cain Velasquez to fight as soon as he’s free,” the image in the promotion’s post on X stated.