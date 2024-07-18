Daniel Cormier scoffs at Khamzat Chimaev’s title shot demands: “Fight Robert Whittaker!”

By Curtis Calhoun - July 17, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels that Khamzat Chimaev’s recent title shot demands are misguided ahead of his return.

Daniel Cormier, Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev recently confirmed plans to return at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi in October. He hasn’t fought since a middleweight win over former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 last year.

As of this writing, the UFC hasn’t booked nor announced an opponent for Chimaev’s targeted return. He was supposed to face former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker last month before withdrawing due to an illness.

In light of his return plans, Chimaev recently claimed that he wants to fight for the middleweight title in his comeback fight. Cormier is bewildered by the undefeated star’s demands.

Daniel Cormier questions Khamzat Chimaev for title shot demands

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier reacted to Chimaev’s demands.

“[Chimaev]’s one of the brighter young stars in the UFC, we all know that,” Cormier said of Chimaev. “But now he’s saying he wants to fight for the belt. Guys, that’s where Khamzat loses me, if I’m being completely honest. His asking for a title fight in October is actually crazy. Asking for a title fight isn’t crazy, [but] asking for a title fight in October is crazy. Dricus du Plessis fought in January, they offered him a fight at UFC 300 for more money, but he couldn’t do it because he was injured. How in the world do we expect him to fight in August, and then fight again in October? It’s just not happening…

“I don’t understand why Khamzat would say ‘I want a title fight’. What happened to the Robert Whittaker fight? Robert Whittaker said he’ll be ready to weigh in in August to fight if [Israel Adesanya] or Dricus can’t fight. If he weighs in, and he’s healthy and ready just in case, why not re-match those two guys up? Fight Robert Whittaker! To me, it feels like Khamzat will need one more fight to earn that middleweight championship opportunity.”

Chimaev is 7-0 in the UFC Octagon with recent wins over Kevin Holland and Gilbert Burns. Despite his dominant run, he’s lacked activity in recent years due to various health issues.

If Chimaev wants to fight for the middleweight title, Cormier feels he needs at least one more signature win to warrant the opportunity.

