UFC Denver medical suspensions: Cody Brundage suspended indefinitely after No Contest

The medical suspensions for UFC Denver have been released and Cody Brundage is the only fighter who received an indefinite suspension.

UFC Denver was headlined by a women’s flyweight bout that saw Rose Namajunas defeat Tracy Cortez by decision. Namajunas was medically suspended for 30 days, while Cortez was suspended for 60 days or until her toe his cleared.

The most noticeable suspension was Cody Brundage being suspended indefinitely until a CT scan is cleared by a physician. Of course, Brundage’s main card fight against Abdul Razak Alhassan ended in 37 seconds due to illegal elbows to the back of Brundage’s head. The Factory X fighter couldn’t continue so the fight was called out and ruled a No Contest.

Along with Brundage, another main card fighter on UFC Denver who received a lengthy medical suspension was Drew Dober who suffered a third-round stoppage loss due to a nasty cut above his eye.

MMAJunkie was able to obtain the UFC Denver medical suspension from the Colorado Department of Regulatory of Agencies, which oversees the Colorado Combative Sports Commission. The full medical suspensions is as follows: