Conor McGregor admits UFC career could be over as he focuses on politics: “I’m happy with what I’ve done”

By Josh Evanoff - March 28, 2025

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor is content with what he’s accomplished in the cage.

Conor McGregor

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon in nearly four years now. Conor McGregor last competed at UFC 264 in July 2021, in a heated trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. That night saw the Irishman snap his leg in the final seconds of the first round, a devastating sight. Despite the brutal injury, McGregor vowed to embark on “The greatest comeback” in MMA history, and return to the cage by the end of 2022.

However, that never happened. While Conor McGregor coached against Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter in 2023, they never fought. Plans for a meeting in the main event of UFC 303 last summer were blown up due to the Irishman breaking a toe weeks out from the bout. While McGregor hoped to re-book the fight for December, ‘Iron’ instead moved on to a rematch with Charles Oliveira.

Earlier this year, Dana White stated that the Irishman would likely return to the cage in the fall. However, Conor McGregor seemingly has no intention of fighting anytime soon. Earlier this month, the former two-weight UFC champion announced plans to run for the President of Ireland. The move came after months of speculation and back-and-forth between McGregor and Irish politicians.

Conor McGregor opens up on long-awaited UFC return amid focus on politics

Speaking at a BKFC press conference, ‘The Notorious’ was asked about returning to the cage. There, the 36-year-old stated that for now, any plans of fighting have been entirely put on hold. While Conor McGregor can see himself fighting again under the right circumstances, and for the right paycheck, his focus is on politics right now.

“Like I’ve said, I’ve got two fights left on the contract and I’m in negotiations.” Conor McGregor stated, regarding a UFC return. “Last week, something happened to me. I went to The White House. My heart bleeds for my country right now. So, there’s a lot of stuff going on back home. I’m happy with what I’ve done, you know? There’s something else for me, that’s in my view right now. So, we’ll see.”

He continued, “Greatness doesn’t rush, also. Greatness doesn’t rush. There was an opportunity, a deal [from Turki Alalshikh] to fight at Alcatraz, only recently. They came to me, and it wasn’t my worth… So, it has to be right. Right now, Ireland is in my thoughts. That’s where I’m at.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you think Conor McGregor will fight again?

