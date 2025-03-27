Michael Chandler reveals plan to lure Conor McGregor back to the Octagon at UFC 314

By BJ Penn Staff - March 27, 2025

The chances of Conor McGregor returning to the UFC look slimmer by the day, but Michael Chandler isn’t letting his long-time rival off the hook.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Chandler, 38, spent the last few years of his career in talks to fight McGregor. He coached The Ultimate Fighter opposite the Irishman, and their long-awaited fight was finally booked for UFC 303 last summer. However, it ultimately fell through when McGregor suffered a toe injury. When it wasn’t rebooked after several months, Chandler finally realized it was time to move on. At the point, he accepted a rematch with former lightweight champ Charles Oliveira.

Chandler lost his fight with Oliveira. Soon after, he was booked to fight rising star Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 next month in Miami. While he has clearly decided it’s better not to wait around for McGregor, he is still hoping to coax the Irishman back to the Octagon.

In fact, he recently revealed plans to call McGregor out in his post-fight interview at UFC 314. At least, if he beats Pimblett.

Michael Chandler wants Conor McGregor to honor his word

“I’m going to do my job on April 12 and I’ll call out Conor again,” Chandler said (via Happy Punch on X). “I get made fun of no matter what, I want to see him be a man of his word. If he comes back this year, I’m fighting him.”

It’s understandable that Chandler is still determined to fight McGregor. The Irishman has not fought since a disastrous 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier, which left him with a broken leg, but remains the biggest star in MMA history. That also makes him the most lucrative opponent in the sport.

Unfortunately for Chandler, McGregor seems increasingly unlikely to fight again. Not only has been involved in a slew of legal troubles, but he also recently announced plans to run for president in Ireland. Of course, that isn’t going to be as easy as he seems to think.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Paul Craig, UFC

UFC star Paul Craig reveals ‘really bad eating disorder’ impacted middleweight performances

BJ Penn Staff - March 27, 2025
Reinier de Ridder, UFC Vegas 100, Pros react, UFC
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder reveals surprising strategy for Bo Nickal fight at UFC Des Moines

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 27, 2025

Reinier De Ridder thinks he knows the direction his fight with Bo Nickal could go.

UFC fighter gloves
UFC

Sister of beloved UFC champion announces retirement from MMA

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 27, 2025

Add another UFC fighter to the retirement list.

Jon Anik
UFC

UFC commentator Jon Anik names one fighter who is being overlooked ahead of UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 27, 2025

UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik thinks one fighter has become the “forgotten man.”

Steve Erceg
UFC

Steve Erceg plans to prove he's not a "bum" against Brandon Moreno at UFC Mexico City: "We will be slinging leather"

Cole Shelton - March 27, 2025

Steve Erceg wants to prove the doubters wrong that he is a top-ranked flyweight at UFC Mexico City.

Jon Jones, Gordon Ryan

Gordon Ryan reveals amusing Jon Jones story from UFC 309

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 313, Alex Pereira, Pros react, UFC
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira hits out at Magomed Ankalaev’s coach over cheating accusations

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2025

Alex Pereira has lashed out at Magomed Ankalaev’s coach over accusations that he tried to cheat during their UFC 313 main event.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Kevin Holland

UFC fighter defends Jon Jones’ desire to have six months to prepare for Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2025

UFC fighter Kevin Holland has defended Jon Jones for reportedly wanting six months to prepare for a fight against Tom Aspinall.

Brandon Moreno
UFC

Brandon Moreno believes he can earn a title shot with a win at UFC Mexico City: "I move the needle more than the other guys"

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2025

Brandon Moreno thinks he can earn a title shot with a win at UFC Mexico City.

Alex Pereira, Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

Alex Pereira reveals plans to call for boxing match with Oleksandr Usyk if victorious at UFC 313: "I wanted to move up"

Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2025

If UFC light-heavyweight Alex Pereira defeated Magomed Ankalaev earlier this month, he had some big plans.