Michael Chandler reveals plan to lure Conor McGregor back to the Octagon at UFC 314

The chances of Conor McGregor returning to the UFC look slimmer by the day, but Michael Chandler isn’t letting his long-time rival off the hook.

Chandler, 38, spent the last few years of his career in talks to fight McGregor. He coached The Ultimate Fighter opposite the Irishman, and their long-awaited fight was finally booked for UFC 303 last summer. However, it ultimately fell through when McGregor suffered a toe injury. When it wasn’t rebooked after several months, Chandler finally realized it was time to move on. At the point, he accepted a rematch with former lightweight champ Charles Oliveira.

Chandler lost his fight with Oliveira. Soon after, he was booked to fight rising star Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 next month in Miami. While he has clearly decided it’s better not to wait around for McGregor, he is still hoping to coax the Irishman back to the Octagon.

In fact, he recently revealed plans to call McGregor out in his post-fight interview at UFC 314. At least, if he beats Pimblett.