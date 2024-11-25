Conor McGregor removed from popular ‘Hitman’ video game after losing civil sexual assault case

Former UFC superstar Conor McGregor is now dealing with the fallout of his recent loss in the courtroom.

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon since a brutal first-round loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. That bout saw Conor McGregor snap his leg, but the Irishman promised to return to the octagon by the end of 2022. Now, heading into 2025, the former UFC champion is instead fighting his battles in the courtroom.

Earlier this week, Conor McGregor was found guilty of raping Nikita Hand in a civil case. While the Irishman has continued to proclaim his innocence, he will have to pay upwards of €250,000 to the victim. As of now, Dana White and the UFC haven’t commented on the case, or if McGregor will face any punishment on their end.

However, Conor McGregor’s loss in the courtroom is starting to result in consequences outside of the UFC. Earlier today, IO Interactive, the developers of the popular ‘Hitman’ video game franchise released a statement about the case. As some fans are aware, McGregor was featured in the recently released ‘Hitman: World of Assassination’ game earlier this year.

In light of the recent court ruling regarding Conor McGregor, IO Interactive has made the decision to cease its collaboration with the athlete, effective immediately. We take this matter very seriously and cannot ignore its implications. Consequently, we will begin removing all… — HITMAN (@Hitman) November 25, 2024

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor removed from ‘Hitman’ game after civil case

In a lengthy statement posted to X, the video game developers announced that Conor McGregor would be removed from the popular game. As of now, the Irishman hasn’t responded to the gaming studio. However, McGregor did release a lengthy statement about the situation earlier today.

Taking to social media, the 36-year-old admitted that he “made some mistakes” that night in 2018. However, Conor McGregor reiterated that his encounter with Nikita Hand was consensual and that he would appeal the guilty verdict. Lastly, he teased an impending return to the UFC, by stating his plans to restart his training.

That being said, it’s unlikely McGregor will compete anytime soon. ‘The Notorious’ has teased a return to the cage on several occasions, but nothing has ever come to fruition. Furthermore, Dana White recently stated that fans shouldn’t expect to see McGregor compete until late 2025 at the earliest.

