Michael Chandler and Jorge Masvidal tease April showdown in Miami: “Say the word and it’s a go”

It appears a clash between UFC stars Michael Chandler and Jorge Masvidal is on the horizon.

‘Iron’ is fresh off his return to the octagon last month in the co-main event of UFC 309. Ending a two-year hiatus, Michael Chandler faced former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. ‘Do Bronx’ had famously handed the former Bellator star a second-round knockout loss in 2022, in a bid for vacant UFC gold.

Sadly for Michael Chandler, the Brazilian again got the better of him. While ‘Iron’ mounted a herculean comeback in round five, Oliveira ultimately survived and scored a unanimous decision victory. Following the loss, Chandler again called for a long-awaited meeting with Conor McGregor. However, given the Irishman’s ongoing legal issues, that bout remains unlikely.

Well, it seems the UFC lightweight contender could meet Jorge Masvidal instead. For his part, ‘Gamebred’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon since a unanimous decision defeat to Gilbert Burns in April 2022. Following that defeat, Masvidal announced his retirement. However, he made a comeback earlier this year, suffering a loss to Nate Diaz in the boxing ring.

RELATED: IAN MACHADO GARRY DISCUSSES HOPES FOR DOUBLE CHAMPION STATUS AHEAD OF UFC 310 RETURN: “I’M NOT AFRAID OF ANY MAN”

Where you at Jorge? https://t.co/x7VsDYKbUe — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 3, 2024

Say word and it’s go April Miami — Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) December 3, 2024

Michael Chandler and Jorge Masvidal go back and forth over UFC Miami meeting

Taking to X, Michael Chandler responded to a fan asking why he hadn’t called out Jorge Masvidal, welcoming the bout. In response, ‘Gamebred’ shot back. Masvidal replied that if Chandler truly wants to fight him, he just needs to say the word, and they can meet next April in Miami.

For what it’s worth, Jorge Masvidal has repeatedly teased that his next fight will go down in the spring, in his hometown. Earlier this week, the former UFC title challenger revealed his April return in an interview with Jake Shields. However, Masvidal added in the discussion that he had no opponent then.

Well, it seems that the opponent could wind up being Michael Chandler. With both men’s futures uncertain, a welterweight bout between the two could be massive. However, Jorge Masvidal has also called for bouts with the likes of Leon Edwards, and Justin Gaethje.

What do you make of this UFC news? Do you have any interest in seeing Jorge Masvidal vs. Michael Chandler?