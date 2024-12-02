Ian Machado Garry discusses hopes for double champion status ahead of UFC 310 return: “I’m not afraid of any man”

Ian Machado Garry believes his fight at UFC 310 this Saturday is the start of not one, but two championship runs.

‘The Future’ has been out of the cage since a clash with former Bellator star Michael Page in June. The bout was viewed as arguably the biggest test of the Irishman’s career thus far, and he passed. However, Ian Machado Garry was forced to showcase his grappling, ultimately earning a unanimous decision victory over the Brit.

A few months removed from that victory, the 27-year-old is now set to return. While Shavkat Rakhmonov was initially set to face Belal Muhammad at UFC 310 later this month, ‘Remember The Name’ was forced out due to injury. Now, ‘Nomad’ will meet a short-notice replacement, Ian Machado Garry.

The bout between welterweight contenders will be a rare non-title five-round co-main event this Saturday. Furthermore, the winner of Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry will get a guaranteed shot at current UFC champion, Belal Muhammad. However, the Irishman is already looking far past the welterweight division.

🏆 Ian Garry states his ideal scenario of becoming double champion: “I fight and beat Shavkat, I win the world title, I go up to middleweight and I fight Khamzat and I win that belt too. I’m not afraid of any man.” 🎥 @arielhelwani #UFC #MMA #UFC310pic.twitter.com/Eue9qihfie — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 2, 2024

Ian Machado Garry plots double champion status ahead of UFC 310 return

Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Ian Machado Garry discussed his short-notice return. There, ‘The Future’ admitted that he’s already eyeing a move to middleweight. According to Garry, his fight with Rakhmonov this weekend is just the start of his run, which will end with gold in two different divisions.

“I’m a young kid who’s dreamed of being here, who wanted to see his face on billboards.” Ian Garry stated to Ariel Helwani, days out from his UFC 310 showdown against Shavkat Rakhmonov. “[I] wanted to do shows against the scariest people in the world. I’ve said to you before, how my ideal scenario is I fight and beat Shavkat, and then win the welterweight title.”

He continued, “I go up to middleweight, I fight Khamzat [Chimaev] and win that belt too. I’m not afraid of any man, I know how talented I am. I know the gifts God gave me.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Do you think Ian Machado Garry will defeat Shavkat Rakhmonov this weekend?